“Lowest Ratings in Olympic History” After All That NBC Sycophantry

CCP butt-kissers, NBC, are getting their ratings’ butts kicked during the Beijing Olympics. The ratings are the worst in history so far. NBC says their audience fell 43% from the last opening ceremonies in 2018 to 16 million. On the first night after the opening, it was no better, they went from 24.2 million in 2018 to 13.6 million and that counts streaming. That’s counting streaming, everything.

They AVERAGED ONLY 8.8 MILLION for the first two nights. In 2018, the Olympics averaged 24.6 million. The average in 2014 was 28.4 million and in 2010, it was 29.9 million. Clearly, the IOC, with the help of some bad players are ruining the Olympics.

Along with their ‘journalist’ comrades at Axios and elsewhere, they haven’t mentioned China’s genocide, slavery, organ theft or the destruction of Hong Kong, or the threats toward Taiwan as possible reasons for the decline in viewership.

NBC booted a popular sports reporter from Beijing after he commented on the genocide, Daily Caller reports, although it’s not definite. COVID is the cover they’re using.

Mike Tirico is returning home early after he discussed China’s genocide of ethnic minorities during his Olympic coverage.

Human rights, China discussion happening now on NBC during #Olympics coverage. Tirico’s range off the charts. — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) February 4, 2022

There are other factors besides the CCP’s horrors. Watch:

Talked Olympics ratings with @danabrams on @NewsNation. My first national TV appearance! I believe China is the biggest factor on the proverbial pie chart, but also went through some other dynamics. pic.twitter.com/NXQj5Geq6A — Ryan Glasspiegel (@sportsrapport) February 8, 2022

Meanwhile, most of NBC’s play-by-play broadcasters are calling the Games remotely from studios in Connecticut rather than risk China’s COVID policies. That really leaves a bad taste in one’s mouth. It can’t help the viewership knowing they didn’t even bother to go.

Also, if you have the My2022 Olympics app, the Chicoms are using it to spy on you. You might want to delete it.

