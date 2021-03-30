Biden Gets 4 Pinocchio’s’ From Washington Post for Lying About Georgia’s Election Law









The Fact Checker from, of all places, The Washington Post, hammered Joe Biden for falsely claiming a new Georgia law “ends voting hours early”. Hunter’s Father wound up getting the paper’s harshest rating of Four Pinocchio’s for spreading the misinformation.

Biden repeatedly claimed last week a law signed by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, R., would make it harder for working-class people to vote.

“What I’m worried about is how un-American this whole initiative is. It’s sick. It’s sick,” Biden said. “Deciding that you’re going to end voting at five o’clock when working people are just getting off work.”

Pinocchio Joe doubled down the following day, even putting his lie in writing. “Among the outrageous parts of this new state law, it ends voting hours early so working people can’t cast their vote after their shift is over.”

Post fact-checker Glenn Kessler wrote, “One could understand a flub in a news conference. But then this same claim popped up in an official presidential statement. Not a single expert we consulted who has studied the law understood why Biden made this claim….”.

He continued, “On Election Day in Georgia, polling places are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and if you are in line by 7 p.m., you are allowed to cast your ballot. Nothing in the new law changes those rules. However, the law did make some changes to early voting. But experts say the net effect was to expand the opportunities to vote for most Georgians, not limit them.”

Kessler explained why Joe’s claims earned the dreaded “whopper” designation.

“Biden framed his complaint in terms of a slap at working people. The law would ‘end voting at five o’clock when working people are just getting off work’ or ‘ends voting hours early so working people can’t cast their vote after their shift is over,’” he wrote. …. “But Election Day hours were not changed … an additional mandatory day of early voting on Saturday was added and two days of early voting on Sunday were codified as an option for counties.”

Kessler concluded, “Somehow Biden managed to turn that expansion into a restriction aimed at working people, calling it “among the outrageous parts” of the law. There’s no evidence that is the case.”

The Washington Post seemed shocked, shocked, that a guy who’s been telling whoppers his entire political career would literally flip the script on a GOP proposal, so as to claim to expand voting opportunities was really something sinister, and “un-American”.

We’re getting to the point it’s increasingly difficult to believe almost anything Joe Biden mumbles. To quote the man himself, “It’s sick. It’s sick.”

