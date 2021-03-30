Joe Biden’s schedule for March, he does nothing!









The President's schedule

March 30 The President signs the PPP Extension Act of 2021 into law; The Vice President and the Administrator of the Small Business Administration also attend

March 29 The President delivers remarks on the COVID-19 response and the state of vaccinations; The Vice President also attends. Before that, he received a briefing on COV.

March 28 No public events. Went home to Delaware.

March 27 No public events. He’s in Delaware.

March 26 The President receives the Weekly Economic Briefing. Then he went home to Delaware.

March 25 Biden holds a formal press conference. Then he met virtually with the European Council during its summit.

March 24 Biden had lunch with Kamala. The President and The Vice President meet with the Secretary of Health and Human Services, the Secretary of Homeland Security, and immigration advisors. The President and The First Lady host a event with Margaret Purce, Megan Rapinoe, and members of the U.S. Soccer Women’s National Team to mark Equal Pay Day.

March 23 Biden tours James Center Cancer Hospital and Solve Research Center in Ohio [while the border is exploding] and then he gave a speech.

March 22 Press Briefing by White House COVID-19 Response Team and public health officials. That evening he met with the Democratic Caucus in Camp David.

March 21 He went back to the White House.

March 20 No public events.

March 19 He went to Georgia and met with Asian-Americans. Then he went to Camp David.

March 18 Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki and Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Marcia L. Fudge. The President and The Vice President receive the Weekly Economic Briefing.

March 17 He was in Delaware. The President hosts H.E. Micheál Martin, Prime Minister of Ireland, for a virtual bilateral meeting.

March 16 Biden meets with Smith Flooring in Philadelphia. Then he met with George Stephanopoulos and went back to the White House from Delaware.

March 15 Press Briefing by White House COVID-19 Response Team and public health officials. The President delivers remarks on the implementation of the American Rescue Plan.

March 14 He was in Delaware and had no public events scheduled. Then he went back to the White House.

March 13 No public events. he’s back in Delaware.

March 12 The President and The Vice President meet virtually with their counterparts in the Quad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India, Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia, and Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga of Japan (Final Gather 8:10 AM – North Palm Room Doors). There was a press briefing with the healthcare response team. The President and The Vice President deliver remarks on the American Rescue Plan; Members of Congress also attend. He went back to Delaware with Dr. Jill.

March 11 The President signs the American Rescue Plan; The Vice President also attends. Then there was that Economic briefing again.

March 10 The President hosts an event with the CEOs of Johnson & Johnson and Merck.

March 9 The President visits a small business that has benefited from a Paycheck Protection Program loan (12:26 PM Actual). The President departs W.S. Jenks & Son Hardware Store in Washington (12:59 PM).

March 8 The President visits a veterans medical center that is administering COVID-19 vaccines with the Secretary of Veterans Affairs. The President, The Vice President, and the Secretary of Defense deliver remarks on International Women’s Day; the Deputy Secretary of Defense, the Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and two Combatant Commander nominees also attend.

March 7 No public events.

March 6 The President delivers remarks on the Senate passage of the American Rescue Plan. he went to church.

March 5 The President has lunch with The Vice President. The President participates in a roundtable on the American Rescue Plan.

March 4 The President, The Vice President, and the Secretary of Transportation meet with a bipartisan group of House Members on infrastructure. The President participates in a virtual call to congratulate the NASA JPL Perseverance team on the successful Mars landing.

March 3 The President holds a bipartisan meeting on cancer; The Vice President also attends. The President participates in a virtual event with the House Democratic Caucus.

March 2 The President participates in a meeting by phone with Senate Democrats. The President delivers remarks on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; The Vice President also attends.

March 1 He went to Delaware. Then he went back to the White House. The President meets virtually with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

