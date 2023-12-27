Biden Gives $600M Tax Dollars to Hardcore Leftist Organizations

The Biden Administration (replete with Obama and Soros staff) just announced the distribution of $600 million – to various nonprofits pushing far-left environmental justice projects. These groups comprise far-left activists who serve as the fake charity arm of the Democrat Party. The EPA will provide additional funds from the taxpayer’s coffer.

The goal is to redistribute wealth in the name of Marxist-based Environmental Justice. You can read the press release here.

All the organizations further the UN’s sustainable goals in one way or another. The UN seeks to destroy capitalism, fossil fuels, and private ownership of land.

One such group chosen out of eleven is the “Climate Justice Alliance,” which, even ignoring its antisemitic politics, is a group of vile communists.

They were just given $50 million to hand out to their allies, who promoted the destruction of the American economy. Don’t worry; they have a replacement for it – Maoist communism.

They are very dangerous radicals, and they don’t get much more radical than they do. They are part of the anti-settler colonialist movement that denies the right of the United States to exist. They seek the end of European white society. They will take our money, however.

#LandBack End the Occupation!

Indigenous Peoples from around the world are taking a stand for a #FreePalestine Bineshi Albert of Climate Justice Alliance spoke at today’s Indigenous-Palestine Solidarity Action at #COP28 in the United Arab Emirates. pic.twitter.com/jP8B9l5B7P — Climate Justice Alliance (CJA) (@CJAOurPower) December 10, 2023

They Justified Hamas Terrorism. Now Biden Is Letting Them Dole Out Taxpayer Dollars.https://t.co/HZImop9deO — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) December 22, 2023

US Senators are considering more money for Israel, delivering more suffering in a world already drowning in it. If passed, the amendment to HR815 would send billions to fuel Israel’s war on Palestine & further militarize the southern border.

TAKE ACTION: https://t.co/KX9NOf6Alg https://t.co/4d1sZtrOPp — Climate Justice Alliance (CJA) (@CJAOurPower) December 19, 2023

After centuries of global plunder, the profit-driven industrial economy rooted in patriarchy and white supremacy is severely undermining the life support systems of the planet. Transition is inevitable. Justice is not.

We must build a visionary economy that is very different than the one we now are in…

To liberate the soil and to liberate our souls, we must decolonize our imaginations, remember our way forward, and divorce ourselves from the comforts of empire. We must trust that deep in our cultures and ancestries is the diverse wisdom we need to navigate our way toward a world where we live in just relationships with each other and with the earth.

THE OTHER COMMIES COLLECTING TENS OF MILLIONS

Other groups getting cash are the Health Resources in Action, which values a “commitment to [Marxist] social justice in our work” and “catalyzing social change within and among individuals, institutions and communities” to attain “health equity.” Whites need not apply.

Fordham University, Region 2: “$50 Million to fund [Marxist] Environmental Justice projects across EPA Region 2.” Green & Healthy Homes Initiative Inc., which backs Act Now and a “Green and Healthy Home Initiative. ActNow is the United Nations campaign to inspire people to act for the Sustainable Development Goals. The Goals can improve life for all of us.” It’s UN communism infiltrating the United States. Research Triangle Institute is “a Sprint partner of the COP28.” The Minneapolis Foundation is a group of Marxist activists looking for money and pushing for “inclusion.” Texas Southern University is “home to Professor Robert D. Bullard, who is known as the ‘Father of Environmental Justice.'” JSI Research and Training Institute pushes abortion throughout the world [to keep the population down]. Social and Environmental Entrepreneurs (SEE): “As a fiscal sponsor, SEE incubates projects that will make a cultural impact by creating progressive, social, and environmental change. Our projects provide constructive innovations at grassroots levels and long-term cultural transformation to create a more socially just and environmentally sustainable world.” Philanthropy Northwest, Washington is an “equity relief fund” for equally far-left scam artists. Institute For Sustainable Communities pushes UN collectivist communities.

