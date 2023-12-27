Frightening Tweet from House Minority ‘Leader’ Jeffries

The House Minority Speaker’s tweet is one of the most frightening tweets from a House Minority Leader I have seen. Democrats are no longer democratic, but ranting about how they’re saving democracy from Republicans is their excuse for doing whatever they want

We will never yield our democracy to the MAGA extremists who want to take it away. — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) December 26, 2023

What exactly does he mean by that? They’re trying to throw Donald Trump off the ballot, their allies are telling Democrat Iowans to change their affiliation and vote for Nikki Haley, and Rush used to say they will one day cancel elections. It now seems plausible.

They are trying to imprison Donald Trump with bogus or grossly exaggerated charges. In most cases, they invented the crime for him. If that doesn’t work, what’s next? Assassination?

Democrats and their media encouraged dangerous radicals to ‘protest’ outside the conservative Justices’ homes, knowing at least one person took a cab to Justice Kavanaugh’s house to kill him, and probably his family.

Democrats are tyrants and they want all the power all the time. They will reduce individual freedoms to a footnote in history if they can.

