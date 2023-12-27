LI Rep LaLota: The 1st Amendment Doesn’t Cover Hate Speech

Nick LaLota is in his first term of Congress for Long Island, taking conservative Lee Zeldin’s place when he ran for governor. He is seeking re-election. In a now-deleted tweet, he claimed hate speech is not covered under the 1st Amendment, overturning hundreds of years of laws and precedents in one paragraph.

“Our First Amendment comes with very few limitations. Yet, one of those worthy limitations is hate speech,” the post read, according to screenshots of the now-deleted tweet. “A first-year law student understands this, and so should the presidents of our ‘greatest’ institutions of learning.”

He has a Juris Doctor from Hofstra, this author’s left-wing alma mater.

The law school must have skipped over the 1st Amendment, which reads in part: “Congress shall make no law … abridging the freedom of speech.”

BRUTAL FACT CHECKS

Mollie Hemingway, editor-in-chief of The Federalist, replied to the post with, “The First Amendment protects your vile hate speech against it.”

Former Tea Party congressman turned far left loon, Joe Walsh (R-IL), who also has slammed “pathetic” Santos, chimed in on the apparent mistake, as well.

“At first I thought this was a parody account,” Walsh wrote. “Congressman, for someone who took an oath to defend the Constitution, you don’t understand the Constitution.”

He added that hate speech “is allowed in America.” [At least he got that right. He needs to defend it because he constantly spews it.]

“The First Amendment PROTECTS hate speech,” Walsh added. “Please correct this.”

LONG ISLAND IS STILL REPUBLICAN BUT DEMOCRATS ARE RUNNING AS REPUBLICANS. HE COULD BE ONE BUT HE’S ALL WE HAVE RIGHT NOW.

THE CONSERVATIVE PARTY OF LI WAS RUNNING PROGRESSIVE JUDGES AS CONSERVATIVES BECAUSE THEY PAID THEM OFF. THEY GOT CAUGHT.

Related