Biden gives a dark commencement speech calling for dystopian change



















Joe Biden tweeted a taped message for 2 minutes and 46 seconds to all the graduates of 2021. He actually spared the time. He began by saying, “Congratulations (haha), I’m proud of each and every one of you.”

He then dove into a dark, dreary iteration of Democrat talking points as if America was in the abyss. There’s a reason for this, obviously. They can’t get people to go along with their far-left changes unless they paint the United States as a dystopian nightmare, which it will become under him if the left has their way.

Biden says, “Comparing today’s students to those who graduated during the era of the civil rights and anti-war protest movements, Biden encouraged them to seize the moment to tackle climate change and systemic racism which he described as one of ‘the great crises of our time’.”

Then he claimed to talk about his experience with Vietnam and the fight for Civil Rights. In fact, the only thing he did in the 60s and 70s was to hang with his good friends, the segregationists without whom he would never have become a senator.

He continued on with his dementia-toned speech [transcript from Hot Air]:

“And because of you, your generation, I’ve never been more optimistic about the future than I am today,’ he added.

“Just three years after I stood where you’re standing, two of my political heroes, Dr. King, and Robert Kennedy, were gunned down.

“The Vietnam War divided the nation and divided families. We’re in the midst of a great movement for civil rights, women’s rights, and environmental rights.

“We — we faced an — an inflection point, and we did our best to seize that moment, because things were changing so rapidly, and now you face another inflection point.”

Biden wants you all to believe it’s 1968 so he can equate the exaggerated climate crisis, and the fraudulent systemic racism with what went on back in the day.

If you only turn over all your money to the elite leftists, somehow the globe won’t warm too much. If you put Democrats in permanent power, no one will be racist again and we won’t even need law enforcement.

To compare the anarcho-communists of BLM and Antifa with MLK Jr. is beyond dishonest. MLK Jr. preached peace and equality. But dishonest Joe suggested such a comparison anyway.

Biden ignored all progress that has been made, or rather his speechwriters and handlers did. Biden wants to “change the trajectory of the country,” to the hard left and it has nothing to do with the 60s and 70s except for the fact that some of those same communists are behind this movement. The change he talks about is some version of Venezuela.

Don’t fall for it kids!

He tweeted the thing out:

Congratulations to the Class of 2021. You’re graduating at an inflection point in our nation’s history – and you have a genuine opportunity to change the trajectory of our country. Seize this moment. I can’t wait to see what you accomplish. pic.twitter.com/pl3Or74lxg — President Biden (@POTUS) June 5, 2021

Related

















