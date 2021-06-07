Kamala Harris cookies now available for BlueAnon cultists out there



















Kamala Harris unabashedly went to the back of the plane, Air Force 2, and came back with Kamala Harris cookies. That’s according to the White House correspondent for USA Today and the BBC.

There’s something very narcissistic about this.

You should all feel good about it though because they were created by a black-owned business and racialist Kamala wanted to give them some press.

The pandering of her likeness to the media stenos (reporters) probably didn’t hurt with them.

If you react mockingly to this, you will be called a supremacist, even if you’re black. That’s what’s going on with Twitter today.

Kamala Harris gives out Kamala Harris cookies… https://t.co/oXIcFikKuc — Byron York (@ByronYork) June 7, 2021

