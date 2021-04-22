Brilliant black professor who warned ‘systemic racism’ is like Goebbels propaganda









Mark Levin interviewed retired professor and author Dr. Thomas Sowell in June, 2020 during his thought-provoking Fox News show, Life, Liberty, and Levin.

Libertarian economics scholar, Thomas Sowell said the claims of “systemic racism” and “oppression” remind him of the Goebbels propaganda in the age of the Nazis. It has no meaning. As Goebbels proposed, people will believe anything if it’s repeated often enough and loud enough.

Sowell earlier in the interview said he couldn’t believe it could get as bad as it has in this country with people repeating utter nonsense.

“What I see is if the election goes to Biden,” he stated, “there’s a good chance that the Democrats will control all three branches, the two branches of Congress and the White House, and considering the kinds of things that they’re proposing, that could well be the point of no return for this country,” Sowell said.

We are heading that way since people are caving, not fighting.

Destroying the police by federalizing them is high on the list of priorities with this administration.

Nothing they say is true. Only 30 black people were killed by officers last year and most were involved in criminal activity at the time. The real problem is black-on-black crime and we all know it.

KILLING THE POLICE

Far more police are killed trying to protect people of all races.

In 2018, 56 law enforcement officers “feloniously killed” in the United States. A felonious killing, according to the FBI, is an “(i)ncident type in which an officer, while engaged in or on account of the performance of their official duties, was fatally injured as a direct result of a willful and intentional act by an offender,” columnist Terry Jeffrey reports at Townhall.

In the 10 most recent years for which the FBI has published numbers (2010 through 2019), 511 law enforcement officers have been the victims of felonious killings. That is almost one a week.

In 2019, 48 law enforcement officers were victims of felonious killings.

They gave their lives for people of all races and creeds.

Obama has always known what the real problem is in the black communities and it’s not the police:

Related