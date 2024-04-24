Biden Gives Us Climate Corps, Climate Emergency Diktat Is Next

We have the Palestinians trying to kill all the Jews; the border is wide open, inflation is soaring, and energy is skyrocketing, but have no fear. Biden established Climate Corps.

Appropriately, the genius of the House, AOC introduced it, saying it is the single biggest federal investment in tackling the [fake] climate crisis. “Investment” means taxes. The government doesn’t have any money.

They’re starting with 2,000 young workers. It will be an indoctrination organization.

AOC: I want to thank President Biden for taking swift and bold executive action to protect the planet by launching The American Climate Corps and also for investing billions in clean resilient energy. It is no accident that this President is overseeing the single biggest federal… pic.twitter.com/GtXXbpqDSC — Acyn (@Acyn) April 22, 2024

Donald Trump established the Space Corps, and Biden organized tree huggers.

Marc Morano, founder of Climate Depot, said they are again discussing a climate emergency declaration that would give Joe Biden 130 new powers.

President Biden Considering “National Climate Emergency” Declaration

“If Joe Biden declares a national climate emergency, he would have COVID-like powers. He would impose the Green New Deal on America without a vote in Congress” The AP is urging other news outlets to use the… pic.twitter.com/vpE1E0T0Yo — Camus (@newstart_2024) April 23, 2024

At the Climate Corp event, AOC pushed the takeover of college campuses by radical Islamists and communists.

AOC, speaking alongside Joe Biden at Climate Corps event, endorses the pro-Hamas takeover of college campuses: “It is especially important that we remember the power of young people shaping this country today, as we once again witness the leadership of those peaceful student… pic.twitter.com/i1hJFCrFJp — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) April 22, 2024

