Biden Gives Us Climate Corps, Climate Emergency Diktat Is Next

M DOWLING
We have the Palestinians trying to kill all the Jews; the border is wide open, inflation is soaring, and energy is skyrocketing, but have no fear. Biden established Climate Corps.

Appropriately, the genius of the House, AOC introduced it, saying it is the single biggest federal investment in tackling the [fake] climate crisis. “Investment” means taxes. The government doesn’t have any money.

They’re starting with 2,000 young workers. It will be an indoctrination organization.

Donald Trump established the Space Corps, and Biden organized tree huggers.

Marc Morano, founder of Climate Depot, said they are again discussing a climate emergency declaration that would give Joe Biden 130 new powers.

At the Climate Corp event, AOC pushed the takeover of college campuses by radical Islamists and communists.


