Biden gives yet another delusional speech

















Tyrant Joe Biden will mandate the US airlines provide 6 to 18 planes to cart refugees around the globe. A lot will come to the US no doubt. The new New York governor Kathy Hochul invited them all to New York.

“The arms of the Statue of Liberty are open wide to you.,” far-left Hochul said.

Lala Biden gave an update on Afghanistan today. You aren’t going to get an accurate picture from him but here it is anyway.

After showing himself to be heartless, he is trying to sound humane. However, he won’t say that he’ll extend the deadline past August 31st for US soldiers to leave. He wants to be out by the date he gave regardless of the situation.

It’s the date, not the people:

Pressed whether he’ll extend the August 31st deadline for evacuating people from Kabul Airport in #Afghanistan, President Biden says he hopes he won’t have to although discussions are going on. Several NATO allies are keen on an extension to allow them more time. pic.twitter.com/Uox9ziSBDh — Alex Tiffin (@RespectIsVital) August 22, 2021

Biden is so corrupt and deceitful. He’s stupid, senile, but he sure is cagey. The man is trying to again pretend the issue is leaving Afghanistan and not how he left. He’s just an awful human being.

“I think that history is going to record this was the logical, rational, and right decision to make,” said Biden.

He gave up Bagram in the middle of the night and didn’t even tell the Afghan commander, didn’t pull out Americans and allies, left our weapons, planes, vehicles, and more, and has no organization whatsoever at the airport. Great job, Joe.

Go to 25:43:

Watch:

Tune in as I provide an update on my Administration’s response to Tropical Storm Henri, as well as an update on the evacuation of American citizens, SIV applicants and their families, and other vulnerable Afghans. https://t.co/82f8s2zi0h — President Biden (@POTUS) August 22, 2021

It’s a mess:

Kabul Airport, #Afghanistan this evening. Conditions inside are rapidly deteriorating. Thousands waiting for flights have no access to toilets or sanitation. Refugees sleep in cardboard soldiers have gathered for them. pic.twitter.com/KA2tdfuTCd — Alex Tiffin (@RespectIsVital) August 22, 2021

Related















