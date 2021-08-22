Desperate LA Times calls Larry Elder the Black face of white supremacy

By
M. Dowling
-
1

LA Times Headline: Column: Larry Elder is the Black face of white supremacy. You’ve been warned

LA Times columnist Erika Smith must be desperate to demonize Larry Elder on the run-up to the recall of Gavin Newsom. Larry Elder is leading in the polls and could defeat Newsom.

She writes:

As longtime political consultant Kerman Maddox put it: “Larry Elder goes out of his way to be at odds with the leadership in the Black community and at odds with the thinking in the Black community.”

Like a lot of Black people, though, I’ve learned that it’s often best just to ignore people like Elder. People who are — as my dad used to say — “skinfolk” but not necessarily kinfolk.

She’s going with — if you don’t go along with the narrative, you aren’t really black.

She writes further:

“He is a danger, a clear and present danger,” said Melina Abdullah, co-founder of Black Lives Matter Los Angeles.

She forgot to mention that BLM is a violent, communist organization.

Elder is a danger to the communism they have going in the furthest left state in the union. He’s normal, not a communist, loves his country. Larry Elder is no white supremacist. He’s an all-around, red-blooded American.

Watch:


