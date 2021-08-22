Desperate LA Times calls Larry Elder the Black face of white supremacy

















LA Times Headline: Column: Larry Elder is the Black face of white supremacy. You’ve been warned

LA Times columnist Erika Smith must be desperate to demonize Larry Elder on the run-up to the recall of Gavin Newsom. Larry Elder is leading in the polls and could defeat Newsom.

She writes:

As longtime political consultant Kerman Maddox put it: “Larry Elder goes out of his way to be at odds with the leadership in the Black community and at odds with the thinking in the Black community.”

Like a lot of Black people, though, I’ve learned that it’s often best just to ignore people like Elder. People who are — as my dad used to say — “skinfolk” but not necessarily kinfolk.

She’s going with — if you don’t go along with the narrative, you aren’t really black.

She writes further:

“He is a danger, a clear and present danger,” said Melina Abdullah, co-founder of Black Lives Matter Los Angeles.

She forgot to mention that BLM is a violent, communist organization.

Elder is a danger to the communism they have going in the furthest left state in the union. He’s normal, not a communist, loves his country. Larry Elder is no white supremacist. He’s an all-around, red-blooded American.

Watch:

Larry Elder said on Hannity yesterday that Dems are “scared to death” he will beat Newsom because, “Diane Feinstein is more feeble than Biden. And if she retires and becomes incapacitated, they’re afraid I will appoint a Repub” to the Senate. Feinstein will be 91 at end of term. pic.twitter.com/lfnpUqYdZd — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) August 22, 2021

Related















