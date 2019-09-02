Biden goes extreme far-left on guns! No magazines with “multiple bullets!”

At a campaign stop in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Joe Biden made it clear he believes that it would not be a Second Amendment violation to ban all weaponry except basically single-shot muskets, shotguns, hunting rifles, revolvers, and so on.

He said there should be “no compromise” on guns and railed against the state of Texas for allowing people to carry firearms in places of worship to defend themselves from those who plan to hurt and kill people.

“And we’re talking about loosening access, to have guns, to be able to take them into places of worship, I mean, it is absolutely irrational. It’s totally irrational,” Biden said. “The idea that we don’t have elimination of assault-type weapons, magazines that can hold multiple bullets in them, it’s absolutely mindless.”

“It’s no violation of the Second Amendment,” Constitutional illiterate Biden claimed absurdly.

A magazine with one bullet? Hmmm…that sounds almost useless.

What he is saying is he wants to ban all magazines.

We have to get all these weapons of war off the street fast!

Joe thinks an F-15, a fighter jet, is a firearm.

Joe wasn’t very honest at the Labor Day picnic either!

Joe Biden celebrated Labor Day at the Hawkeye Area Labor Council Labor Day Picnic to thank folks for their tireless work fighting for American workers, from fair wages to safe working conditions — we owe our unions so much. That’s true, but it was before they became corrupt.

In Iowa City, Biden told a Labor Day picnic crowd that people who aren’t in unions are realizing they’re being taken advantage of. “All of a sudden they’re figuring out that they’re in trouble.”

“Labor’s coming back, unions are coming back.”

Meanwhile, his first fundraiser was held by a union buster, Steven Cozen, of the union-busting firm Cozen O’Connor.

Personally, many of these unions might need to evaporate. They’re just corrupt money launderers for the Democrat Party, forcing membership and dues from workers to fund Democrats.

Biden even wants to destroy all their fossil fuel jobs — he’s running on it.