Biden Goes to Charleston to Smear Republicans, Praise 2020 Riots

Opinion

Biden took a 28-vehicle motorcade to Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston so he and James Clyburn could blame Donald Trump and Republicans for the white mass killer Dylan Roof, who slaughtered nine innocent people in that very church. Biden ginned up white supremacy fears.

The Oval Office dweller arrived in his usual confused state.

A predictably confused Biden has arrived in Charleston, South Carolina. He did not respond to questions about his knowledge of his incapacitated defense secretary. pic.twitter.com/HV5bU6iJ7o — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 8, 2024

After falsely claiming he “started a civil rights movement” and attended a Black church more than its congregants, Joe Biden praised the 2020 riots as “historic.” Pro-Hamas radicals stormed the church and heckled him. So, he criticized Israel and smeared Republicans throughout the speech. He said he saves us billions as he spends wildly and runs up the debt; it went up a trillion dollars last month.

Uncle Joe blamed white people for Dylan Roof, the murderous teen who wanted to start a race war. Biden knows white supremacy isn’t a problem for the nation, and so do his advisors.

Biden ranted hyperbolically with his usual J6 insurrection claims.

As he oversees the tearing down of our historical statues and monuments, he claims Republicans are destroying history. Biden insists he’s making history. If you count turning us into a miserable communist nation, that is a true statement.

The dummy said we bear the original sin of slavery. Most Americans’ ancestors were in foreign countries when slavery was law in the United States.

This is not 1864 or 1964, but no one told Joe Biden. In this clip, he screamed out a couple of lines Hillary used.

The full, horrible clip:

“Racist, anti-Semitic” Sunny Hostin defended the pro-Hamas terrorists.

Racist and anti-Semitic Sunny Hostin defends the pro-Hamas terrorists who interrupted the memorial service at the Charleston AME Church and shut down travel in NYC.

She warns that Biden needs to abandon Israel and Jews to preserve and appease the extreme progressive base. pic.twitter.com/1xNoemSduL — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) January 9, 2024

