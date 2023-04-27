Biden Had a Cheat Sheet with Reporters’ Exact Questions

Joe Biden was caught using a cheat sheet during yesterday’s press conference with a list of reporters and their exact questions. The sheet strongly indicates an unknown level of coordination between White House staff and reporters. Remember when reporters were the people’s watchdogs? Now they’re his lapdogs.

It also suggests he’s very well-rehearsed before these pressers.

What a farce!

Since taking office, Biden has relied on cheat sheets for public events. They often give such specific examples that you would think him a first-grader. This is what the world sees.

We’ve elected a mentally limited individual to run our nation. The Democrat National Committee (DNC) again supports him for the presidency.

We’re being humiliated; the DNC is fine with that as long as they retain power.

The suggestions on the cheat sheets can be very childish. In June, he had a cheat sheet that read, “YOU enter the Roosevelt Room and say hello to participants…YOU take YOUR seat.”

Joe Biden gets caught RED-HANDED using a CHEAT SHEET of reporters INCLUDING the very questions that they’re going to ask… …and the reporters go along with it! pic.twitter.com/bWT5ae1Qow — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 26, 2023

