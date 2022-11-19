We’re Doomed: Check Out Brandon’s Instructions at the G20

Joe Brandon Biden is the leader of the free world, which should terrify you. The Fetterman doppelgänger needs child-like instructions to perform. We’re doomed.

At the G20, he had his 5th-grade instructions clearly visible in bullet points.

YOU [they have to capitalize ”you”], President Widodo, and Prime Minister Kishida will take a photo directly before the event starts.

YOU will be at the center, front tables alongside President Widodo and President von der Leyen.

Photos will be taken of the leaders seated around the table.

President Widodo delivers remarks (5 minutes) and introduces YOU

YOU will deliver opening remarks (5 minutes), then introduce President von der Leyen.

SEE NEXT PAGE FOR OPENING REMARKS

My apologies to 5th graders who could easily handle this. Biden didn’t even show up for the gala dinner. He can’t handle anything. He has the code for the nuclear bombs. We’re doomed.

Your daily Joe Moment: Biden’t manual of instruction and cheat sheet of what to do at Bali G20. Remarkably detailed block letters step-by-step for the leader of the Free World: pic.twitter.com/bpfGUKa2Ua — Bashkarma🌏 (@Karmabash) November 17, 2022

Related