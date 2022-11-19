We’re Doomed: Check Out Brandon’s Instructions at the G20

By
M Dowling
-
5
936

Joe Brandon Biden is the leader of the free world, which should terrify you. The Fetterman doppelgänger needs child-like instructions to perform. We’re doomed.

At the G20, he had his 5th-grade instructions clearly visible in bullet points.

  • YOU [they have to capitalize ”you”], President Widodo, and Prime Minister Kishida will take a photo directly before the event starts.
  • YOU will be at the center, front tables alongside President Widodo and President von der Leyen.
  • Photos will be taken of the leaders seated around the table.
  • President Widodo delivers remarks (5 minutes) and introduces YOU
  • YOU will deliver opening remarks (5 minutes), then introduce President von der Leyen.

SEE NEXT PAGE FOR OPENING REMARKS

Biden manual

My apologies to 5th graders who could easily handle this. Biden didn’t even show up for the gala dinner. He can’t handle anything. He has the code for the nuclear bombs. We’re doomed.


5 Comments
GuvGeek
GuvGeek
31 minutes ago

The problem with a Senile Moron in Charge of Nuclear weapons is that he may get his instructions wrong!

Jerry Mander
Jerry Mander
1 hour ago

Why are we doomed? That’s overly theatrical. We all know he’s not actually in charge of anything more than bill signing pens. He does what he’s told.

M Dowling
Author
M Dowling
17 minutes ago
Reply to  Jerry Mander

Tongue-in-cheek but who has the nuclear codes!

GuvGeek
GuvGeek
3 seconds ago
Reply to  M Dowling

It’s scary that we have to ask that question. I’m Serious!

ontoiran
ontoiran
2 hours ago

surely they’re not stupid enough to give him actual control of the nuclear football

