Biden-Harris Accused of Keeping Steve Bannon Imprisoned in Violation of the First Step Act

The Bureau of Prisons (BOP) has admitted to holding former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon in violation of the First Step Act (FSA) of 2018. Allegedly, the violation is due to bureaucratic delays by the Biden-Harris regime.

It seems more like election interference.

“Biden-Harris Are Illegally Holding Me Past My Release Date,” Steve Bannon said from prison.

He continued.

“They understand we’re ascendant, we’re gonna get 50% of the black male vote, we’re gonna get an overwhelming majority of the Hispanic vote, Asian Americans the white working class, students, people under 29 years old. It’s all coming our way”.

According to The National Pulse, Bannon specifically accused Harris, “Queen of Mass Incarceration.”

“Kamala Harris is the ‘Queen of Mass Incarcerations’,” Bannon told The National Pulse, “detested by Black and Hispanic men who are refusing to turn out and vote for her. She has done nothing to implement President Trump’s heroic First Step Act, in fact welcoming hundreds of thousands of hardened illegal migrant criminals while allowing US citizens eligible for early release to rot in prison. No mass deportations, but continual mass incarcerations.”

The First Step Act

President Trump signed the First Step Act, which reduced mandatory minimum sentences and expanded the safety valve.

The safety valve allows courts to sentence low-level, nonviolent drug offenders to less than the required mandatory minimum.

A letter obtained by The Tennessee Star, addressed to Bannon’s legal team, confirms that Bannon was due for early release under accrued good time credits. He has not been released due to bureaucratic delays purportedly caused by the Biden-Harris regime.

Steve Bannon’s lawyers filed a motion on August 29. They urged his immediate release and questioned why the government’s response to his petition had been delayed for over 75 days.

According to the letter from Acting Warden Darek Puzio, Bannon earned 10 FSA time credits. It should have allowed for his transfer to home confinement on October 19, 2024.

However, the warden’s letter states that the BOP found “insufficient time” to process Bannon’s transfer to home confinement. That left him to serve out the remainder of his sentence until the scheduled release date next week, October 29, 2024.

John Strand responded.

BREAKING: Prison warden admits the Kamala Harris DOJ has held Steve Bannon in violation of the First Step Act. I was also illegally abused by Kamala’s DOJ+BOP; this is clearly continued political persecution. Her weaponized government will destroy anyone. Total thuggery. pic.twitter.com/irImOYdRg8 — John Strand (@JohnStrandUSA) October 22, 2024