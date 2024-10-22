Poll Workers to Get Rudy’s Penthouse, His TV & Furniture

On Tuesday, CNN reported that a federal judge ordered former Donald Trump attorney and New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani to turn over all his valuable possessions and his Manhattan penthouse apartment to Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss. They are the Georgia election workers he allegedly defamed who won a $150 million judgment.

Judge Lewis Liman of the federal court in Manhattan said Giuliani must turn over his interest in the property to the women in seven days, to a receivership they will control.

They Even Get His Television and Furniture

The judge’s turnover order of the luxury items is swift and simple. Still, the penthouse apartment will have its control transferred so Freeman and Moss can sell it, potentially for millions of dollars.

The judge ruled that the women who counted Georgia ballots after the 2020 election will also be entitled to about $2 million in legal fees. Giuliani has said that the Trump campaign still owes him.

Giuliani must also turn over a collection of several watches, including ones given to him by European presidents after the September 11, 2001, attacks; a signed Joe DiMaggio jersey and other sports memorabilia; and a 1980 Mercedes once owned by the Hollywood star Lauren Bacall. Additionally, the judge ordered that Giuliani turn over his television, furniture, and jewelry.

Liman hasn’t yet decided if Giuliani can keep a Palm Beach, Florida, condominium he also owns, or the four New York Yankees World Series rings he has, which Giuliani’s son says his father gave him.

They intend to leave Giuliani penniless and homeless. He still has bogus legal cases to fight and he can’t practice law.

