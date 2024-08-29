The Choice This Election: Joy or America

Some conservatives are worried about RFK joining up with Donald Trump, but there is no need to fear this. Donald Trump isn’t going to leave MAGA behind after risking his financial well-being, freedom, and life for it. RFK doesn’t bring many people to Trump, but it could be enough to flip the election. We need them, and we need to vote for unity, or we could end up in a Civil War.

There are many things normal non-Magas can bring to the table that we agree with. The choice is Kamala or Trump. Kamala will pretend she is a moderate, but she has been a Marxist for her entire career. Harris’s father is a Marxist economics professor, and his ideology explains Bidenomics. She recently said she wants food and rent price controls and strongly advocated for a tax on possessions or unsold investments – an unrealized gains tax. They will start with the rich, and as it goes with totalitarian nations, it will soon hit everyone. Taxing unrealized gains is a dangerous concept.

We should never forget her contempt for law enforcement.

KAMALA OR TRUMP: JOY OR FREEDOM

Kamala’s ‘joy’ campaign is a joke. But no one is laughing, except for her. pic.twitter.com/gmHdEX4cP0 — Jamie Bambrick (@j_bambrick) August 23, 2024

DEMOCRAT JOY

Even if you believe Kamala has changed her spots, you should listen to replays of the DNC Convention. Democrats have not changed their agenda.

Chuck Schumer recently called for an end to the filibuster to silence the minority party.

Why is Chuck Schumer pouring MILLIONS in DARK MONEY into Montana to help @JonTester? Because Schumer needs Tester to end the filibuster to jam through their radical agenda that can’t win support from the American people. Our mission: RETIRE TESTER. FIRE SCHUMER. SAVE AMERICA! pic.twitter.com/X5NgfQxaz5 — Tim Sheehy (@SheehyforMT) August 20, 2024

Kamala promises to stack the Supreme Court, destroying a Third Branch of government.

Democrats want to get rid of the Electoral College, eliminating the voice of everyone but coastal states in presidential elections. They plan to make Puerto Rico, DC, and Guam US states if that doesn’t work. It is unconstitutional, but to them, the Constitution is just a “little piece of paper.”

Their big ace in the hole is their no-borders policy. The obvious purpose is to end the Constitutional Republic and give them sole power in perpetuity.

They want a national abortion law that includes post-birth, wars, complete control of medicine, weaponization of government, destruction of the energy sector, elimination of gas vehicles, relinquishing sovereignty to the UN, race- and gender-based equity in all things, gender ideology mandates, indoctrination in schools, high taxes, heavy regulations, social justice law enforcement-and-military. They seem okay with radical Islamic ideals. Democrats like to govern with rules, memos, guidance, and executive actions while ignoring the other two co-equal branches of government. They want to draft women and young men for the wars they start.

Democrats have a problem with religion. Tim Walz just basically banned Christians, Jews, and Muslims from teaching licenses in his state unless they signed on to the religion of gender ideology.

Democrats have openly and frequently stated these objectives.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and whoever he brings with him know this. We face existential threats. These are desperate times that require desperate measures. Like Donald Trump, RFK sacrificed a lot for his love of country. We are fortunate there are people like them no matter their flaws.