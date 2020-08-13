Biden & Harris attract a teeny crowd for their 1st awkward appearance together

On Wednesday, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris spoke at a Delaware school in their first appearance together.

The power was out, there was no air conditioning and Biden’s Periscope livestream abruptly ended as he was speaking.

CNN criticized Biden’s camp after there was an hour delay to the event, noting, “Probably not the best rollout.”

Probably typical though.

CNN reports “power out, no air conditioning at Biden-Harris event site.” “Probably not the best roll out.” pic.twitter.com/wrQkPyWHnU — Francis Brennan (@FrancisBrennan) August 12, 2020

They had a teeny crowd as one might expect. Biden has always drawn almost no one to his events and ditto for Kamala. Notice how they are not social distancing. They’re going to kill us all.

Crowd awaiting Biden and Harris outside the school where they’ll be speaking soon. pic.twitter.com/T1eVfLNBFP — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) August 12, 2020

Kamala has already started lying and attacking President Trump. She actually said, “He inherited the longest economic expansion in history from Barack Obama and Joe Biden. And then, like everything else he inherited, he ran it straight into the ground,” Kamala Harris says of President Trump.”

That is what she is there for – lie and attack the President. She is black and a woman so President Trump can’t insult her. What he should do is when she attacks, direct his responses to Biden and ignore her completely. Actually, he was asked about it at a presser today and responded well. He said, “I think that’s one of the reasons she was a terrible candidate and was forced to leave the race because she got her facts wrong. You know she’s very bad on facts, very weak on facts.”

The Obama-Biden economy was anemic and the only reason there is a problem now is the virus. Despite that, the President is brilliantly managing things. Today the S&P 500 broke another all-time high record. This was the first all-time high since February before the China coronavirus hit and the US went into voluntary lockdowns.

“He inherited the longest economic expansion in history from Barack Obama and Joe Biden. And then, like everything else he inherited, he ran it straight into the ground,” Kamala Harris says of President Trump. https://t.co/44MTsG6ykx pic.twitter.com/7ZhaM02bWO — CNN (@CNN) August 13, 2020

CNN is still covering for Joe. This was before the grand introduction. He had a cheat sheet and held the phone upside down:

Here is the speech and it’s a bore:

Biden doesn’t know how to pronounce Kamala’s name:

Joe Biden mispronounces Kamala Harris name. Says her name 2 different ways in back to back sentences. pic.twitter.com/1YRMpaKJ2s — Pindrop (@RealPindrop) August 12, 2020