Biden-Harris Campaign Blatantly Lied About John Roberts Blatantly Lying

The Biden-Harris campaign site accused John Roberts of a ‘blatant lie’ over his reporting that Trump capped insulin at $35 a month.

Roberts presented the facts proving that Trump, not Biden, capped insulin costs. Roberts invited a representative from the campaign to appear on the show, but they didn’t bother to respond.

Fox News host John Roberts hits back at the Biden campaign after they accuse him of a ‘blatant lie’ over his reporting that Trump capped insulin at $35 a month After providing the receipts showing it was Trump, not Biden, who capped insulin costs, John adds: “We invited a… pic.twitter.com/PV0Ma1Nnir — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) June 4, 2024

Roberts said, “Yesterday, coming out of a segment in which the $35 insulin co-pay under the Inflation Reduction Act was mentioned, I remarked that I recalled back in May of 2020, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services stated that President Trump had a plan to lower insulin co-pays to $35.

The Biden campaign’s rapid response liars issued a post on X: “Fox host tries to claim Trump, not President Biden, capped insulin at $35 a month. Fact-check: This is a blatant lie.”

Roberts said he had the receipts.

He then put this statement up from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Today, under President Trump’s leadership, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) announced that over 1,750 standalone Medicare Part D prescription drug plans and Medicare Advantage plans with prescription drug coverage have applied to offer lower insulin costs through the Part D Senior Savings Model for the 2021 plan year.

Across the nation, participating in enhanced Part D prescription drug plans will provide Medicare beneficiaries access to a broad set of insulins at a maximum $35 copay for a month’s supply from the beginning of the year through the Part D coverage gap. The model follows the Trump Administration’s previously announced 13.5 percent decline in the average monthly basic Part D premium since 2017 to the lowest level in seven years.

It’s nice to see someone in the media call out the liars who are putting out the Biden-Harris posts on X. The posts are crazy, and whoever posts them cares nothing about the truth.

Fox host tries to claim Trump, not President Biden, capped insulin at $35/month FACT CHECK: This is a blatant lie. Trump did not cap insulin costs, President Biden did for seniors through the Inflation Reduction Act. Trump’s Project 2025 wants to repeal it, which would raise… pic.twitter.com/iDrrBKEIhf — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) June 3, 2024

Winston Churchill once said that “A lie gets halfway around the world before the truth has a chance to get its pants on.” It often seems like the Biden campaign has embraced that warning as an operating principle, including an attack on Fox’s John Roberts.https://t.co/VZlCBVxZou — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) June 4, 2024

Related