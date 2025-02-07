Biden-Harris Funded Cruel Transitions on Mice, Monkeys, Etc.

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) spoke at the House Oversight hearing on Thursday, revealing horrific animal experiments.

The “Taxpayer-Funded Animal Cruelty” hearing brought right and left somewhat together.

Mace, cited a report released late last year by The White Coat Waste Project.

DEI grants, in the name of promoting trans ideology, performed cruel experiments on mice, rats, monkeys, and other lab animals.

“The White Coat Waste Project exposed more than $10 million in taxpayer funds that were spent creating transgender mice, rats, and monkeys,” Mace began. “These DEI grants funded deadly and painful transgender experiments that forced lab animals to undergo invasive surgeries and hormone therapies at universities across the country.”

Why would we be surprised? They do this to children.

The Biden-Harris administration spent $2.5 million to study the fertility of transgender mice. Rats were overdosing on date-rape drugs. The administration was so eager to spread the profane ideology that they surgically mutilated animal genitals.

People have gone insane.

Your tax dollars were used to castrate mice and monkeys. Only in America. @DOGE @GOPoversight pic.twitter.com/CDUAHBidOp — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) February 6, 2025

