President Signs an Executive Memo to Review NGO Funding

Many revelations about how our government spends our money with evil intent were known before now. But now, people are ready to listen.

On Thursday, President Donald Trump signed an executive memo ordering a review of funding for all non-government organizations that rely on federal dollars, a White House official said.

Hopefully, that includes non-profits.

Organizations like the Red Cross were funded to aid and abet illegal immigration.

Maps like the one above mark paths for illegals to travel to El Paso, Texas; Nogales, Arizona; and McAllen, Texas. They provide a “self-care guide” that tells them how to survive, “safely jump on trains,” and “obtain contraceptives.”

The Red Cross alone received millions.

This comes after Biden gave NGOs a fortune in taxpayer money to facilitate illegal immigration into this country.

USAID gave enormous sums, at least $260 million in one effort. The money was given to Soros-backed leftist groups aimed at destroying American culture, laws, and sovereignty, Just the News reports.

Papering the World with US $$$ for LGBT Ideology

The Trump administration identified USAID programs ranging from contraceptives for Afghanistan to LGBT diversity programs for European countries. It is clear evidence that foreign aid needs to be paused and reevaluated.

For years, the development agency also funneled money to several nonprofit groups. Many received substantial backing from some in the George Soros empire.

As one example, U.S. government spending records show that the East-West Management Institute, which Soros’ Open Society Foundations in part backs, received more than $260 million over the years in grants from USAID to, among other things, promote the rule of law in Georgia, strengthen civil society in Uganda, and advance Serbia’s accession talks with the European Union, reports Just the News.

Judicial Watch uncovered government records and communications showing that the East-West Management Institute’s “Justice for All” campaign in Albania received $9 million in funding from USAID.

Something similar took place in Macedonia.

Other Soros-backed organizations that received funding from both his Open Society Foundations network and USAID include the Anti-Corruption Action Center in Ukraine and Transparency International.

The Anti-Corruption Action Center is tied to the Maidan revolution.

Judicial Watch

Judicial Watch has evidence from FOIA lawsuits showing that George Soros funds leftist groups in Guatemala, Albania, Macedonia, and elsewhere. The funding is through leftist media outlets. Soros’s organization, through these groups, supports global politicians and advocates for open borders. Included is the fomenting of public discord and influencing of academic institutions, JW reports.

Soros often works with the U.N.H.R.C., and it always supports open borders.

In a May 12, 2016, memo titled “Migration Governance and Enforcement Portfolio Review”, Soros argues that the refugee crisis should be accepted as the “new normal.” It is clear that Soros and his money are influencing global immigration policy.

A section of the review titled “Our Work” describes how the Center for American Progress has worked with “leaders in the field” to “shape migration policymaking and influence regional and global processes affecting the way migration is governed and enforced.”

Soros supports organizations like the Migration Policy Institute (MPI) and advocacy networks such as the International Detention Coalition (IDC), which want full-bore amnesty and open borders.

