Biden-Harris Silenced Border Chief About Terrorists So They Could Lie to America

Aaron Heitke is the former Chief Border Patrol agent. During a hearing, he said he was forced to keep the massive numbers of migrants and special interest aliens (potential terrorists) secret. The administration was pretending there was no crisis at the border.

The number of potential terrorists rose from 10 to 15 a year to over 100 in 2022 and more in subsequent years.

Heitke was not allowed to mention the border threat. Additionally, the area saw a surge in fentanyl and methamphetamine seizures, with a drastic reduction in the price of fentanyl pills from $10 to 25 cents.

“To make matters worse, during 2022 and 2023, I had to shut down the San Diego traffic checkpoints, which are critical for drug interdiction because resources had been diverted to the processing and release mission. The large numbers also had and continue to have a negative impact on the San Diego community. I had to release hundreds of illegal immigrants each day into communities that could not support them.”

I ask you, what kind of people would do this for votes and, ultimately, power? What kind of people would put us all at risk for power? Do you really want them to have sole power over us, which illegal immigration gives them? Please vote Trump-Vance. They are our only hope.

