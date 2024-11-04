Tren de Aragua Execution-Style Murder in Texas

Four illegal migrants with the vicious Venezuelan prison gang Tren de Aragua abducted a man and two kids in Texas. They executed the older victim and dumped his body on the side of the road, authorities say.

Carl Luis Zambrano-Bolivar, 26, Jhonata Nahin Toro Gonzalez, 22, and Ehiker Morales Mendoza, 38, were recently arrested for the murder of Nilzuly Enrique Arneaud-Petit, 33, who was found dead Aug. 24 with a single gunshot wound to the head in Farmers Branch just outside Dallas, DHS officials said.

A fourth suspect is at large.

The two juveniles who were with the murdered man were found on a service road ten miles away. The four kidnapped the three and fatally shot the victim. They later released the juveniles on the road.

