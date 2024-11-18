Grifters Mika & Joe Go to Mar-a-Lago to Meet with Hitler

After calling Donald Trump Hitler for months, Mika and Joe traveled to Mar-a-Lago as they made the shift from hate-Trump mode to work-with-Trump mode. These two grifters said he was a fascist who would end democracy. Now, they are meeting with the fascist who is going to end democracy. They asked for this meeting.

They contacted Trump to see how the parties could work together. They’re such frauds that the word “fraud” doesn’t cover them.

The two are worried about their ratings as MSNBC’s popularity sinks. All of you who thought they were worried Trump was Hitler about to destroy our ‘democracy,’  you were played.

They claimed they wanted to reset their relationship with Hitler. Would they have gone to Hitler’s Alpine vacation spot, pet his dog, have tea with Eva to see how they could work together?

Democrats want to work with Donald Trump. Now, they want to cooperate.

They told you Basement Biden could run laps around Donald Trump, and some of you believed them. They also kissed his ring once before.

Remember when she said Trump is killing women, and some have already died? Meanwhile, Democrats have arranged for big men to beat up women in boxing rings.

String of lies:

How do people listen to these two? It’s painful.

A threat to democracy:


