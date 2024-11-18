Grifters Mika & Joe Go to Mar-a-Lago to Meet with Hitler

After calling Donald Trump Hitler for months, Mika and Joe traveled to Mar-a-Lago as they made the shift from hate-Trump mode to work-with-Trump mode. These two grifters said he was a fascist who would end democracy. Now, they are meeting with the fascist who is going to end democracy. They asked for this meeting.

They contacted Trump to see how the parties could work together. They’re such frauds that the word “fraud” doesn’t cover them.

The two are worried about their ratings as MSNBC’s popularity sinks. All of you who thought they were worried Trump was Hitler about to destroy our ‘democracy,’ you were played.

They claimed they wanted to reset their relationship with Hitler. Would they have gone to Hitler’s Alpine vacation spot, pet his dog, have tea with Eva to see how they could work together?

Joe and Mika went to Mar a Lago to talk with Trump over the weekend. First face-to-face meeting in seven years. “We didn’t see eye-to-eye on a lot of issues and we told him so,” @JoeNBC says. “What we did agree on – was to restart communications,” @morningmika says. pic.twitter.com/lyWZWK4CwX — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) November 18, 2024

Democrats want to work with Donald Trump. Now, they want to cooperate.

Here’s part two of @Morning_Joe‘s prepared remarks about the Trump meeting. “Don’t be mistaken. We are not here to defend or normalize Donald Trump,” @JoeNBC says. “We are here to report on him” and provide insights in “these deeply unsettling times.” pic.twitter.com/DTplzTSKhs — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) November 18, 2024

They told you Basement Biden could run laps around Donald Trump, and some of you believed them. They also kissed his ring once before.

Never forget Joe and Mika willing to trash Trump, and by extension, willing to take down the US. “the Biden I know can run laps around Donald Trump”(Feb ’24) pic.twitter.com/ln8I0IOCYO — floridanow1 (@floridanow1) November 18, 2024

Remember when she said Trump is killing women, and some have already died? Meanwhile, Democrats have arranged for big men to beat up women in boxing rings.

MSNBC Mika absolutely loses her sht on live TV, saying Trump is “killing women,” “taking away they’re reproductive rights,” calls everyone “idiots” who are aren’t buying The Atlantic’s BS reporting. She knows Kamala is done pic.twitter.com/3mfQLmBjja — Sara Rose (@saras76) October 24, 2024

String of lies:

After years of painting Trump as Hitler, Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski went to Mar-a-Lago to chat with the “fascist” himself. What changed? pic.twitter.com/x1WK7OqYxT — Media Research Center (@theMRC) November 18, 2024

How do people listen to these two? It’s painful.

A threat to democracy:

FLASHBACK, Sept 23: Now that Joe and Mika have declared they want to “re-open communications” with Trump — it’s worth revisiting what a typical unhinged rant on this show looked like: – Biggest Threat to Democracy since Civil War

– Hate speech

– Violent rhetoric

– Will execute… pic.twitter.com/IJ6x3wPvOB — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 18, 2024

