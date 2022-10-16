Biden Has a Plan to Stop Inflation – Do You Need a Coffee Pot?

The pathetic joke on Americans is that our president has dementia and couldn’t possibly be running anything. Worse yet, Democrats found that so beneficial they’re running someone similar for senator from Pennsylvania, John Fetterman. Ultimately, we are fortunate because we can get a tax rebate on a coffee pot or a new refrigerator we can’t afford under the Inflation Reduction Act.

Joe Biden might think he’s fooling people with his rah-rah speeches on how great the economy is, but it’s not working. We’re on to him and it.

Nonetheless, people do fall in line. CEOs, and media personalities, are all pretending we’re not in a recession yet. The standard measure that was always used is now ignored. Two-quarters of negative GDP spelled recession, but under Biden, we pretend it isn’t.

According to a survey released Thursday by The Conference Board, nearly all CEOs are readying for the U.S. economy to fall into a recession.

The survey, The Conference Board Measure of CEO Confidence, found that 98% of CEOs were preparing for a U.S. recession over the next year or year-and-a-half. That figure is five percentage points higher than in the third-quarter survey.

They probably feel that way because WE ARE IN A RECESSION. The Inflation Reduction Act was always a joke on taxpayers. It doesn’t reduce inflation. It’s a payoff to their favorite supporters.

But at least you can get a tax rebate on that new coffee pot you hope to buy.

Biden: The “Inflation Reduction Act” helps middle class families afford to buy a more energy efficient coffee machine, and new “weatherized” doors pic.twitter.com/F8E0nHl6d5 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 15, 2022



Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, you can go out and buy thousands of dollars worth of appliances and get a tax rebate.

Biden on his plan to lower inflation: if you buy “an efficient coffee machine, you get a tax credit for it.” pic.twitter.com/AA8n2UN7GP — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 15, 2022

He’s not concerned about the dollar. “Our economy is as strong as Hell,” he said. People shouldn’t bother talking with Biden. It’s a complete waste of time.

BIDEN, eating ice cream: “Our economy is strong as hell” pic.twitter.com/x5dyCg14l3 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 16, 2022

Another muddled story follows. Does he believe what he’s saying? He messes up every story. Some might be partly true. It’s just another day in our new America with a figurehead with dementia for president and invisible people running things from behind the curtain.

BIDEN: “Every time I’d walk out of my grandpop’s house, he’d say, ‘Joey, go out and spread the faith.’ And my grandma would go, ‘No, Joey. No, Joey…'” [confused pause] “Holler. Holler. Don’t just keep the faith spread it.” pic.twitter.com/MgJJIrUCg7 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 15, 2022

