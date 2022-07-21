Biden Has Cancer, COVID, Asthma, and He Can Cure Himself

Joe Biden nonchalantly said yesterday that he has cancer. It’s probably not accurate because he does this sort of thing, and he does have COVID.

Biden is a notorious storyteller and a plagiarizer, at least since college. Townhall caught this clip below where Biden claimed he had asthma and didn’t.

We’ve heard this story before… BIDEN IN APRIL: “I have asthma and 80% of the people who, in fact, we grew up with have asthma.” BIDEN TODAY: “That’s why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer.” pic.twitter.com/8farOJVAfl — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 20, 2022

Oh, and this:

This story is getting more intense each time he tells it. Next time is going to be awesome. pic.twitter.com/lbljEXGs7l — Maze (@mazemoore) July 21, 2022

TRIPPIN’

Back in March, Biden said he had COVID but didn’t. Kamala, the “First Lady” had COVID. He called her husband “The Second Lady.”

During a 14-minute speech just now, Biden announced he has covid (he does not), said Kamala is the “first lady,” called Doug Emhoff the “second lady,” forgot his UN ambassador’s name, and forgot what state his Energy Secretary was governor of. — Kyle Martinsen (@KyleMartinsen_) March 15, 2022

A year after Joe Biden said the vaccines protect people from catching COVID, he has now caught COVID. He has had two shots and two boosters.

At least he can cure himself.

Joe Biden likes to boast and put himself in the middle of daring exploits, so claiming he will cure cancer isn’t unusual for him. He is a real-life Walter Mitty.

It’s so cool that Biden is going to cure his own cancer. This guy is so talented. pic.twitter.com/Y1PkYxezWB — Maze (@mazemoore) July 20, 2022

