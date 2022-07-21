Biden Has Cancer, COVID, Asthma, and He Can Cure Himself

By
M Dowling
-
1
46

Joe Biden nonchalantly said yesterday that he has cancer. It’s probably not accurate because he does this sort of thing, and he does have COVID.

Biden is a notorious storyteller and a plagiarizer, at least since college. Townhall caught this clip below where Biden claimed he had asthma and didn’t.

Oh, and this:

TRIPPIN’

Back in March, Biden said he had COVID but didn’t. Kamala, the “First Lady” had COVID. He called her husband “The Second Lady.”

A year after Joe Biden said the vaccines protect people from catching COVID, he has now caught COVID. He has had two shots and two boosters.

At least he can cure himself.

Joe Biden likes to boast and put himself in the middle of daring exploits, so claiming he will cure cancer isn’t unusual for him. He is a real-life Walter Mitty.


Zigmont
Zigmont
41 seconds ago

This may be just a lie. maybe his dementia is coming in fast and furious and they have to keep him out of the public eye, i don’t believe anything the WH says !!!

0
Reply