No One Told Derek Chauvin’s Mother He was Knifed, Near Death

Derek Chauvin, who was convicted of murder in the death of George Floyd in a highly contested decision, was knifed on Friday and almost died. The prison officials didn’t even bother to call his mother, Carolyn Pawlenty. Alpha News reported that she found out through media reports.

“How the hell do these news agencies know, and his own mother doesn’t even know? And that [prison] has an emergency contact number [for me],” Pawlenty said, adding that she is “worried and scared” about her son’s condition.

“I can’t even think what to say. I haven’t been to bed and made a path in my kitchen and living room floor by pacing,” Pawlenty said.

Chauvin’s attorney, Bill Mohrman, said he tried to contact the prison. “We have attempted to contact the Bureau of Prisons regarding the media reports regarding Mr. Chauvin and we have not heard back,” Mohrman told the outlet.

Gregory M. Erickson, another of Chauvin’s attorneys, slammed the Arizona prison for lack of transparency. “It appears to be indicative of a poorly run facility and indicates how Derek’s assault was allowed to happen,” Erickson said in a statement on Saturday.

“How the family members who are in charge of Derek’s decisions regarding his personal medical care and his emergency contact were not informed after his stabbing further indicates the institution’s poor procedures and lack of institutional control,” he added.

Chauvin was attacked shortly after 12:30 p.m. Friday by another prisoner. He is reportedly in stable condition.

Attorney’s had requested he not be put in general population, but the prison refused, knowing the danger he would be in.

GiveSendGo – Derek Chauvin Legal Defense Fund: The #1 Free Christian Fundraising Site. https://t.co/VKk2m3XhWv — Carolyn Pawlenty (@CarolynPawlenty) July 7, 2023

There is another version of what happened.

