Biden heckled badly at 2nd New Hampshire event

Joe Biden was heckled at his second New Hampshire event in grand style. The angry man screamed, “Don’t touch kids, you pervert! The truth is going to come out, buddy!”

Protestor at a Biden event in NH: “Don’t touch kids, you pervert!” “The truth is going to come out, buddy!” pic.twitter.com/r1UHCsmvna — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) December 30, 2019

Another protester asked Biden where the money he and his son earned through Ukraine is, prompting him to assert that he has released 21 years of tax returns.

Heckler: “Excuse me, Mr. Biden! Excuse me, Mr. Biden — how much money did you make in Ukraine with your son?” Joe Biden: “I released 21 years of my tax returns. Your guy hasn’t released one. What’s he hiding?” pic.twitter.com/Nm0XnU8d8i — The Hill (@thehill) December 30, 2019

According to this One America News report, Hunter Biden is facing new accusations of money laundering from Ukraine in the ongoing court case against an alleged mother of his child. A court filing shows that Hunter may have earned $156 million from Ukraine corruption.

I wouldn’t take this to the bank just yet. But, one thing is certain, this needs an investigation before Joe Biden can become president.

Watch: