Biden held a strange little circle rally with tens of people in Georgia

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Biden held a rally in Warm Springs, Georgia, on Tuesday with only a few people in attendance. All of them sat in circles spread at quite a distance. Several of the people are photographers or reporters.

People don’t show at his rallies and the media claims it’s because he is health and safety conscious. However, people didn’t show before COVID either.

Watch:

The MAGAS welcomed him:

And here’s Donald…

