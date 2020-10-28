Biden held a strange little circle rally with tens of people in Georgia

Biden held a rally in Warm Springs, Georgia, on Tuesday with only a few people in attendance. All of them sat in circles spread at quite a distance. Several of the people are photographers or reporters.

People don’t show at his rallies and the media claims it’s because he is health and safety conscious. However, people didn’t show before COVID either.

Watch:

Joe Biden walks to the podium here in Warm Springs, GA pic.twitter.com/x1dneI24Iy — Pat Ward (@WardDPatrick) October 27, 2020

Joe Biden delivers remarks in Warm Springs, GA pic.twitter.com/pLeaN83QA5 — Pat Ward (@WardDPatrick) October 27, 2020

The MAGAS welcomed him:

This is what Joe Biden saw in Atlanta this evening as we greeted him on his way to the “drive-in” rally. We gave him a big Georgia MAGA welcome! #Trump2020 pic.twitter.com/JeyTo96Tpj — Jenny Beth Martin (@jennybethm) October 28, 2020

And here’s Donald…

Beverly Hills Trump Rally There are spontaneous, grassroots events. Here in Phoenix I see small groups of people at intersections waving Trump flags & homemade signs. Impossible to quantify what it means in terms of votes, but it’s remarkable & there is no parallel for Biden. pic.twitter.com/ISyDuDVJzW — Chris Buskirk (@thechrisbuskirk) October 25, 2020