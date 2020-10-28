NY Times’ ‘Anonymous’ author revealed! Embarrassing!

The New York Times ran an op-ed by an “Anonymous” author more than two years ago to trash the President. Allegedly a senior member of the Trump Administration, he caused a media furor for days.

The author also wrote an anti-Trump tell-all book titled, “A Warning.”

“An unprecedented behind-the-scenes portrait of the Trump presidency from the anonymous senior official whose first words of warning about the president rocked the nation’s capital,” the description of the book states.

We now know that Mr. Anonymous was a low-level DHS official who donated to Barack Obama. Not only that, but he is a Democrat donor and a CNN contributor. He is also a liar.

Miles Taylor outed himself as “Anonymous” on Wednesday in a Medium post.

The White House described him as a “low-level disgruntled former staffer.” He was the Department of Homeland Security Chief of Staff under former Secretary John Kelly. The New York Times gave the impression he was much higher level at a time the Trump administration was suffering through a vast amount of leaks.

The title of the piece is “I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration,” published in September 2018. I want to know what John Kelly knew and when did he know it.

TAYLOR’S A BIDEN GUY

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows wrote on Twitter, “You have got to be kidding me. Miles Taylor? That’s who the New York Times granted an anonymous editorial article? I’ve seen more exciting reveals in Scooby-Doo episodes. What a monumental embarrassment.”

Taylor publicly endorsed Joe Biden in a video funded by alleged Republican Voters Against Trump In August. CNN, of course, hired him in September.

Taylor told CNN in August that he was NOT the author of the anonymous article. “I wear a mask for two things, Anderson: Halloween and pandemics. So, not,” he told the network when he was asked (see video below).

He went on the record to testify during the impeachment inquiry last year. He wrote on Twitter that “It’s time for everyone to step out of the shadows.”

“Much has been made of the fact that these writings were published anonymously. The decision wasn’t easy, I wrestled with it, and I understand why some people consider it questionable to levy such serious charges against a sitting President under the cover of anonymity. But my reasoning was straightforward, and I stand by it,” he wrote on Medium, confirming he was the anonymous author.

What a loser. He lies and then rationalizes it.

The White House press secretary’s office called him “a liar and coward who chose anonymity over action and leaking over leading.”

The statement continued, “The American people elected President Trump to carry out his vision for the country, not an arrogant deep state operative trying to put their agenda ahead” of Trump’s.

It added that the media was “derelict.”

That sounds about right.

Miles Is Also a Liar

He’s very credible, very credible, just like Christine Blasey Ford who lied through her teeth to attack Justice Kavanaugh with no evidence and lots of mismatched facts.

He looks like such a sleazy guy here:

Watch Miles Taylor lie twice in 22 seconds. Are you aware of who “Anonymous” is? > “I’m not.” You’re not “Anonymous”? > “No.” pic.twitter.com/6q603PGmTY — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 28, 2020

He lied to VICE also:

I asked @MilesTaylorUSA during our @VICENews in August if he was Anonymous. He said no. Exchange below: pic.twitter.com/cz1jkku6Q3 — Elizabeth Landers (@ElizLanders) October 28, 2020

White House Statement

Our @WhiteHouse statement from @PressSec on a low-level staffer revealing himself as Anonymous ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/29ZjzVQJwA — Sarah Matthews (@SarahMatthews45) October 28, 2020

Even left-winger Susan Hennessey of Lawfare/Brookings/CNN criticized the NY Times:

The mere fact that the majority of people clearly came away with the perception that the author was dramatically more senior that he was in reality means that the Times failed to provide its readership sufficient context. — Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) October 28, 2020

Axios’s Swan calls it an embarrassment: