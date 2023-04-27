Biden Helped China’s Candidate Lula da Silva Win Brazil

The AFP News Agency says “Brazilian leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is set to forge closer ties with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a meeting in Beijing on Friday, a day after he lashed out at the power of the US dollar and the IMF.”

That was in mid-April.

The veteran leftist recently announced a deal with Beijing to trade in their own currencies. He ditched the dollar as an intermediary. He was in China to boost ties with his country’s top trading partner and spread his message that “Brazil is back” as a key player on the global stage.

As Foreign Policy Magazine says, it “pulicly established Brasília’s political distance from Washington.”

“Why should every country have to be tied to the dollar for trade?… Who decided the dollar would be the (world’s) currency?” Lula said in Shanghai at a ceremony to inaugurate his political ally Dilma Rousseff as president of the development bank set up by the BRICS nations (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa).

BIDEN INTERFERED IN BRAZILIAN ELECTIONS

Last November, Brazilians elected Luis Inacio Lula da Silva Over the incumbent right-wing president Jair Bolsonaro. They chose a hard-left president, but the election wasn’t solely in the hands of the people. The US, the courts, and the media controlled the narrative.

Before his election, Lula formed tight alliances with the communist parties of Brazil.

Leftist Foreign Policy Magazine Wants Lula

The US pushed to get Lula into power. According to Foreign Policy Magazine, “Over the past year, U.S. President Joe Biden has deployed top administration officials to meet with their Brazilian counterparts and convey a simple message to then-President Bolsonaro don’t derail Brazil’s democracy. Top officials from the White House Defense Department, State Department, and even the CIA have held meetings and calls with Brazilian officials to try to head off any efforts by Bolsonaro to subvert the results of the country’s heated presidential elections.”

Foreign policy mag boasted that Biden was involved in Brazil’s presidential election. The article, How President Biden Tried to Coup-Proof Brazil’s Elections, unabashedly states the Biden personnel from the White House, Defense Department, State Department, and CIA all took part in threatening the Bolsonaro administration in rare, escalatory diplomatic meetings. They took their false narratives to the corporate media to print.

Biden’s top brass, including CIA director William Burns, national security adviser Jake Sullivan, and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, all took turns threatening Mr. Bolsonaro for months during the election.

Biden Wanted the Communist WEFer

The Biden administration wanted to boost communist Louise Inacio Lula da Silva by casting a shadow of on election integrity concerns and threatening Brazil’s diplomatic status worldwide.

Biden interfered in their election to get a communist and World Economic Forum ally into office. Lula had also served 19 months in prison for bribery and corruption charges. Lula says he was innocent of those charges.

Mr. Bolsonaro was accused of plotting coups while in office. There is no evidence he ever did, but the communist left in the country controls the media.

The courts in Brazil have tremendous power, and they used it against Mr. Bolsonaro. The radical left held screaming, raging protests throughout the country.

YouTube censored posts questioning the results of Brazil’s election. Since then, Lula has solidified his control over the country. While Lula doesn’t seek to become a vassal of China, he agrees with the communists and the World Economic Forum. Eventually, Maoist China’s power will assert itself over the country.

Tucker Carlson says YouTube is censoring posts questioning the results of Brazil’s election. pic.twitter.com/wLHEV5jcVC — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) November 2, 2022

