E. Jean Carroll’s Suing Mr. Trump Over a “Playful…Exciting…Charming” Rape

As the civil rape trial proceeds in the anti-Trump territory of New York, you must remember who E. Jean Carroll is. Donald Trump allegedly raped her in a “charming” way in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in the ’90s. She just got around to accusing him in 2019. She wants money and is partly funded by the LinkedIn co-founder and Democrat donor Reid Hoffman.

Mr. Trump adamantly denies her allegations.

THE “CHARMING,” “EXCITING,” “PLAYFUL” RAPE

E. Jean Carroll is the Elle advice columnist who claims Trump had a ‘fight’ with her in a Bergdorf dressing room in the ’90s. If you are confused, it’s because you don’t know that she refers to rape as a ‘fight.’ At various times, she has referred to the event as “exciting,” “charming,” and “playful.”

Most interesting is that there is a 2011 SVU episode that describes an incident exactly like her ‘fight.’ She once worked for NBC’s cable channel.

In addition to the Trump event, she claims Les Moonves pawed her. He denies it. In an interview with Vanity Fair, she talked about how her husband choked her and the fun time she had flashing her professor while wearing a little bikini under a trench coat. She “laughed” her “ass off about that.”

She once asked Lyle Lovett about the size of his penis.

Most interesting was her claim that she harassed Roger Ailes, once her friend, now a character in her book about “hideous men.”

About Ailes, she told the interviewer at Vanity Fair, “Oh, I did it. Every day I had a chance. I call him the pearl of his sex, right on the air. I roll up my trouser legs. I would wait for the camera to come over. Then I would slowly pull up the right and then the left trouser leg. It would say, Roger Ailes. I would say, “He’s my future husband.” It never stopped. I’d ask him to twirl for me. I adored him.”

Trump raping her was “charming!”

SHE TOLD TWO FRIENDS

Carroll testified yesterday that she confided in two friends and received conflicting advice—go to the police or don’t, because Trump could use his wealth to harm her reputation, Newsweek reports. Carroll didn’t file a police report or a lawsuit until 2019, when she filed the defamation lawsuit against him. In November 2022, Carroll added a battery charge to the lawsuit because of the New York Adult Survivors Act, which allows victims to file a suit during a one-year window even if the statute of limitations had expired.

The alleged rape occurred in 1996 when he allegedly met her outside the department store and asked her to help him pick out lingerie. Then the charming rape occurred.

Remember when nonsense suits like this were thrown out? Well, it’s New York in 2023 and Mr. Trump is running for office again.

Mr. Trump is actually in a position of having to prove his innocence of something that allegedly took place in 1996. It’s unAmerican.

