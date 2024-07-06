Democrat Powerhouse Al Sharpton Was a Coke Dealer Turned Rat

Al Sharpton has become an advisor to President Barack Obama and Joe Biden. He has so much control over the Democrat Party that he can demand they pick Kamala Harris if Joe has to resign. It seems time to remember his days as a coke dealer turned FBI informant. Sharpton claimed he was just “cooperating” with the FBI.

HBO did a special on criminal Sharpton’s glory days.

The angry reverend was alleged to be a drug dealer turned informer.

Sharpton worked as a government informant. In 2002, a video of an undercover sting operation showed Sharpton with an FBI agent posing as a Latin American businessman and a reputed Columbo crime family captain.

Sharpton said in 1988 that he informed for the government in order to stem the flow of crack cocaine into black neighborhoods, although The Smoking Gun alleged that he was paid to be an informant.

Watch:

Al is famous for a lot of less-than-stellar activities such as the phony Tawana Brawley case that ruined an assistant DA’s life.

OFF THE PIGS AND THE CRACKERS

Sharpton claims overlooking Kamala for president is “racist and misogynist.”

He likes to call Donald Trump a “racist,” although he used to hang with him and take his money. In 1992, he wanted to “off the pigs.” Later in the clip, he says, “I’ll off the man. We’ll off him. There’s plenty of crackers walking right around here tonight.”

He decided years ago to use hate to achieve Marxist social justice.