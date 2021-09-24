Biden “I promise you those people will pay,” takes agents’ horses away

















One of the hand-picked reporters asked President Bumfuzzle if he took responsibility “for the chaos unfolding” [at the border]. He did take responsibility, only he did it without taking responsibility. “Of course, I take responsibility, I’m President,” he said, but he then quickly changed the subject to his latest scapegoats — Border Patrol agents on horseback. In other words, he’s only guilty in a remote sort of way as President.

His response is written below exactly as he said it. We won’t take responsibility for the barely coherent language.

Biden continued. “But I was horrible what to see, that you saw. To see people like they did. Horses barely running them over and people being strapped. It’s outrageous. I promise you those people will pay. They will be an investigation underway now and there will be consequences. There will be consequences. It’s an embarrassment. Beyond an embarrassment. It’s dangerous. It’s wrong. It sends the wrong message around the world. It sends the wrong message at home. It’s simply not who we are. Thank you.”

No one was “strapped” and they weren’t in danger of being run over. The people coming in illegally would have been run over if the riders weren’t so expert in handling the reins and steering the people away from the horses. The agents, who are being called ‘white racists’ include Hispanic agents. Seventy percent of the Border Patrol are Hispanic. There was nothing racist here. The agents were trying to control thousands of anonymous people, including cartel traffickers.

No one was whipped, no one. It is a lie.

Biden is more outspoken against law enforcement doing their jobs than he is against the Taliban.

Watch:

“Those people will pay… there will be consequences” said President Joe Biden on Friday of mounted Border Patrol agents photographed confronting Haitian migrants. pic.twitter.com/cLMliFfJi9 — Newsmax (@newsmax) September 24, 2021

Biden Took Their Horses Away

The agents are suspended pending the results of the investigation. It is reminiscent of Hillary getting caught doing all the wrong things in Benghazi. She told the families of the murdered men that she would get that videographer. She promised to imprison him.

For uploading the video that was falsely alleged to have led to the attack, he was sent to prison for a year. He had violated parole and got the max.

Lying and persecuting innocents works well. The ridiculous video had nothing to do with the 9/11/12 attack in Benghazi on our consulate and safe house.

Hillary didn’t want to admit the consulate should have had Marines guarding the consulate, instead of the natives, or that she neglected the ambassador’s pleas for help.

Biden and his cabal took the horses away from Border Patrol, who are already completely demoralized. Spokesperson Jen Psaki, who has given interviews lying about the episode made the announcement:

#BREAKING: Jen Psaki announces that horses will now be BANNED from being used in Del Rio by Border Patrol agents, citing the “horrible and horrific” use of them to prevent Haitian illegal immigrants from crossing into the U.S. pic.twitter.com/hlyZeJVbU2 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 23, 2021

Related















