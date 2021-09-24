NBPC President: if Biden wasn’t President, “I’d arrest him for aiding and abetting”

















Brandon Judd, President of the National Border Patrol Council (NBPC) said Thursday night on ‘Hannity’ that if Joe Biden weren’t president, he would arrest him for “aiding and abetting.”

Biden is in business with the cartels. They couldn’t commit their crimes as lucratively as they do without him.

Sean Hannity asked Agent Judd how many agents are getting COVDI [from illegal aliens]. He responded that “hundreds of agents are out every single day because of this.”

He quickly added, “But let me put it this way. If President Biden wasn’t the President right now, I’d arrest him for aiding and abetting.”

Earlier he complimented former President Trump.

“I’ve been patrolling the borders since Clinton was the president, and I can tell you personally, that the policies that have been in place were by far the best under President Trump and President Biden completely and totally dismantled all of those policies,” NBPC President Brandon Judd told Fox News host Sean Hannity.

Judd said, “By the way, Mayorkas [DHS Secretary] was down on the border, and he saw the horses. Knew the horses were out there, and is now doing a 180.”

The agents are out there “trying to control the border. Do their best. Then they’re vilified by the President.” Agents wonder, “why even go out there?” The answer for them is they do it to protect the American people. “And Joe Biden is trying to break that down.”

Arizona Attorney General Brnovich said, “Clearly, he is violating his oath.” Watch the clip:

Related















