Biden Indefinitely blocks 16 Million Acres from Fossil Fuel Drilling

The Biden administration announced this evening that it is indefinitely blocking 16 million acres of federal land and water in Alaska from future fossil fuel drilling. However, they will likely okay leases in the Willow Project.

The Department of Interior (DOI) initiated a rulemaking process to “establish maximum protection” for 13 million acres of land across the National Petroleum Reserve in Alaska. It was set aside by. Congress for resource development.

Biden added another 2.8 million acres withdrawn from oil and gas leasing in the Arctic Ocean off the northern coast of Alaska.

The DOI boasted in a statement about delivering “on the most aggressive climate agenda in American history.” They added gleefully that Biden “secured record investments in climate resilience and environmental justice.”

“And his economic agenda has put the United States back on track to reach its climate goals for 2030 and 2050, all while reducing America’s reliance on oil and protecting American families from the impact of Putin’s war on global energy markets.”

All of this land and ocean the government blocked is owned unconstitutionally, and was blocked initially in 2007, and will be blocked at least until 2028 after the next President leaves office.

A former senior Bureau of land Management official told Fox News, “They’re pandering solely for political purposes and not paying attention to the science.

The administration is expected to allow three of five drilling sites for the Willow Project.

Related