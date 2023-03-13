Red Cross Produces Maps on How to Enter US Illegally Without Getting Caught

By
M Dowling
-
0
12

The Daily Caller News Foundation has obtained maps and other information guides produced by the American Red Cross. They direct illegal immigrants on how to escape detection, survive the desert, obtain contraceptives, and even jump on trains safely.

The Red Cross maps direct illegal aliens on how to cross into the United States safely and without getting caught.

According to Daily Caller reporter Jennie Taer, the maps list resources, including hotels, clinics, and shelters.

It delineates paths for illegals to travel to El Paso, Texas; Nogales, Arizona; and McAllen, Texas. They provide a “self-care guide” that tells them how to survive, “safely jump on trains,” and “obtain contraceptives.”

US taxpayers directly fund the Red Cross for millions of dollars. We are funding our own demise.

While all this is going on, our enemies are forming alliances to depose us or worse.


