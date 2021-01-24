Biden is destroying New Mexico in only three days on the job

New Mexico’s leaders are anxious that Biden’s war on the energy business will devastate the state’s economy.

Joe Biden allegedly won New Mexico with 54.29% of the vote vs. 43.50% for Trump.

“During his inauguration, President Biden spoke about bringing our nation together. Eliminating drilling on public lands will cost thousands of New Mexicans their jobs and destroy what’s left of our state’s economy,” Carlsbad Mayor Dale Janway told The Associated Press on Friday.

“How does that bring us together? Environmental efforts should be fair and well-researched, not knee-jerk mandates that just hurt an already impoverished state.”

Did people honestly believe that? He intends to destroy the energy industry as the far-left has demanded.

THE AP REPORT

The AP reported that President Joe Biden’s 60-day moratorium on new oil and natural gas leases and drilling permits prompted widespread concerns in New Mexico. The money from the industry funds education and other public programs.

Top Republicans in New Mexico say any moves to make permanent the suspension would be economically devastating.

Half of New Mexico’s production happens on federal land. It amounts to hundreds of millions of dollars in royalties each year.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s office told the AP Friday that the administration is aware of the implications.

“Certainly, we all understand the critical importance of this industry to New Mexico’s bottom line and of the imperative to diversify our state economy and energy portfolio,” Lujan Grisham spokeswoman Nora Meyers Sackett said in an email, the AP reported.

