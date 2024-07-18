Biden Is Expected to Quit the Race as Early as This Weekend

Axios reports that Biden is likely resigned to quitting the race. Several top Democrats told Axios that the pressure is so intense he might quit this weekend.

The 81-year-old president, now self-isolating with COVID, remains publicly dug in. But privately he’s resigned to mounting pressure, bad polls, and untenable scrutiny making it impossible to continue his campaign, the Democrats tell us.

They have been blunt with Biden and explained that he could also cost them the congressional seats.

“His choice is to be one of history’s heroes or to be sure of the fact that there’ll never be a Biden presidential library,” one of the president’s close friends told us. “I pray that he does the right thing. He’s headed that way.”

Mark Halperin told Newsmax he might leave the race this weekend. A speech has been drafted for him. He plans to continue as president. He won’t endorse Kamala Harris. Democrats want him to endorse an open process.

Possible picks could be phony moderate Andy Beshear of Kentucky, Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania, Gavin Newsom, and Gretchen Whitmer.

Meanwhile, Harris is looking at vice presidential picks.

The problem isn’t Joe Biden; it’s Democrat policies. Electing another Democrat will just be more Hell with open borders and bad economic policies.

NEW — “According to my sources, President Biden agreed to step down as the Democratic nominee. It will happen as early as this weekend…” – Mark Halperin on Newsmax just now pic.twitter.com/89vkN7VV0Q — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 18, 2024