Biden Is One Callous Individual

As Americans suffer from inflationary prices, Joe Biden laughed heartily as Trevor Noah joked about gas, rent, and food going up.

This so-called caring President has no concern for anyone.

“Since you’ve come into office, things are really looking up. Gas is up, rent is up, food is up! Everything!” BIDEN: *laughs* pic.twitter.com/Chtdwotnrs — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 1, 2022

Apparently, Biden was warned about the threat of inflation and ignored the warnings. Again, he couldn’t care less.

NYT's Alex Burns: Biden was given "urgent warnings" on the building inflation crisis just months after Biden took office. "The president's own chief pollster was warning as early as April of 2021…you've gotta take this stuff seriously, and they just didn't." pic.twitter.com/YzaYAkxXeR — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 1, 2022

Related