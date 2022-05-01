Donald Trump Live in Greenwood Nebraska

Donald Trump is speaking now in Nebraska, but before you watch, as an aside, we heard a rumor that Donald Trump’s Twitter account is being worked on and will be restored. A publicist tweeted it:

🚨 BREAKING: Donald Trumps Twitter Account is now being worked on to be reactivated. pic.twitter.com/mcO0e9Ih0U — B (@ActuaIIyBarron) April 25, 2022

Donald Trump made numerous comments about election fraud in 2020 this evening – Democrats didn’t have votes, they had ballots.

He referenced the media, saying they are trying to censor us and cancel us—and what FOX is trying to do is have Trumpism without Trump. I don’t know how that’s going to play—but they’re working hard at it.

He told the crowd to never forget that the “radical Democrats want to lock you in your home and take away your freedoms, while they set loose dangerous criminals without bail and release repeat offenders without charges.”

President Trump just played this clip at the rally. “And it got worse, but we don’t have all afternoon.” Biden should take a cognitive test!pic.twitter.com/0v9wTzjvCW — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) May 1, 2022

Full Clip:

Related