Donald Trump Live in Greenwood Nebraska

Donald Trump is speaking now in Nebraska, but before you watch, as an aside, we heard a rumor that Donald Trump’s Twitter account is being worked on and will be restored. A publicist tweeted it:

Donald Trump made numerous comments about election fraud in 2020 this evening – Democrats didn’t have votes, they had ballots.

He referenced the media, saying they are trying to censor us and cancel us—and what FOX is trying to do is have Trumpism without Trump. I don’t know how that’s going to play—but they’re working hard at it.

He told the crowd to never forget that the “radical Democrats want to lock you in your home and take away your freedoms, while they set loose dangerous criminals without bail and release repeat offenders without charges.”

Full Clip:


