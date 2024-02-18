Biden Is Sharp! Believe That or Find Yourself Shadow-Banned

By
M Dowling
8

DOJ investigator Robert Hur refused to put Joe Biden on trial for several felonies because he’s basically mentally unfit. He said he’s an elderly man with a poor memory. Since then, our government and media have since corrected the record – Joe Biden is sharp.

Biden is sharp. That’s the Buzzword – sharp, “mentally sharp.” Sharper, that’s him, and he’s at the “top of his game.” His mental acuity is great. He’s sharper than anyone Dan Goldman has spoken to lately.

I find him as sharp as a cotton ball.

He always sounds drunk.

Wait for the mental sharpness at the end.

Five minutes of Biden sharpness.


Peter B. Prange
Peter B. Prange
28 seconds ago

Biden’s sharp mind is as effective a a rusted old knife being used for open heart surgery.

