Biden Is Sharp! Believe That or Find Yourself Shadow-Banned

DOJ investigator Robert Hur refused to put Joe Biden on trial for several felonies because he’s basically mentally unfit. He said he’s an elderly man with a poor memory. Since then, our government and media have since corrected the record – Joe Biden is sharp.

Biden is sharp. That’s the Buzzword – sharp, “mentally sharp.” Sharper, that’s him, and he’s at the “top of his game.” His mental acuity is great. He’s sharper than anyone Dan Goldman has spoken to lately.

I find him as sharp as a cotton ball.

Democrats really expect the American people to believe Joe Biden is “sharp” and “at the top of his game” mentally pic.twitter.com/fPWxCrGCat — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 18, 2024

He always sounds drunk.

The Biden Administration and your politicians think you’re stupid. Biden says thanks to him, prices have fallen, but they’re too high because companies are greedy and making you pay more for less just because they can. pic.twitter.com/lVy5C4HBwJ — Malcolm Fle (@Malcolm_fleX48) February 12, 2024

Wait for the mental sharpness at the end.

Biden uses his address on Navalny’s death to bash President Trump, then his brain malfunctions pic.twitter.com/wOTNlzY8TK — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 16, 2024

Five minutes of Biden sharpness.

5 Minutes of Biden Gaffes. pic.twitter.com/DGgtQekhUO — D. Scott @eclipsethis2003 (@eclipsethis2003) February 12, 2024

