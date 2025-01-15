NBC Has a 75-Person Investigative Unit to Get Trump

The Billy Bush tape was made in 2005 when Donald Trump was the biggest star on NBC. It followed a skit, and the tape kept running. Trump just started talking, talking, and talking. Bush didn’t remember the line that got Trump in trouble until 2016. He was popular in 2005, so it didn’t get out. Eleven years later NBC leaked it to The Washington Post.

Bush never wanted the tape leaked.

Matt Lauer came up to him eleven years after the tape was made and said Andy Lack got hold of it. Bush went to see Lack and told him he never saw the tape. Lack played the tape for Bush; it was the first time he heard it. Bush said the tape looked terrible. He didn’t want it used because it was illegal. Bush said he was defending his reputation.

Trump went from NBC’s favorite star to get rid of Trump. It was a complete reversal in eleven years.

The Investigative Unit to Stop Trump

The NBC Billy Bush tape was the beginning of Trump Derangement Syndrome. “They [NBC] built a 75-person unit to investigative… dedicated to anything negative on Trump.” It became, “Find the stuff on him and get him out.”

“This is not journalism,” Bush said, this is not news. It is activism.”

Competitors didn’t call NBC out for the leak, Bush said. He believes it is because they would have done it themselves.

“They all shared that mission. And, Zucker, years later, became the leader of the Resistance,” he said.

