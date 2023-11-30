Biden Isn’t Shutting Down Flights as Mystery Illness Hits the US

Joe Biden will probably not shut down flights as a mystery illness hits America. He condemned Donald Trump for doing it, calling him a xenophobe.

The mystery form of pneumonia that began in China is just in time for the 2024 election and mail-in balloting. Ohio County recorded 142 child cases of “white lung syndrome,” which it says “meets the definition of an outbreak.” China and Europe are already deep into the ‘crisis, reports The Daily Mail.

An “extremely high” number of children are being diagnosed with pneumonia in Ohio — which is now the first US state to report an outbreak like the one in China.

Health officials in Warren County, 30 miles north of Cincinnati, said there have been 142 pediatric cases of the condition — dubbed “white lung syndrome” — since August.

This is also in time to frighten people into agreeing to the World Health Organization’s Pandemic Treaty, a totalitarian document if ever there was one.

Maybe that’s why New York Gov. Hochul is pushing for the right to quarantine anyone she wants.

Donald Trump said he won’t allow it, but there isn’t much he can do about it except tell us to not obey. It’s easier said than done if people are going to lose their jobs or get arrested.

The American Tyrant

In New York, we had the largest population loss in a year in history. It didn’t help that then-Gov. Cuomo, who wants to return to state leadership, put all the elderly in nursing homes where it spread rapidly. He had two hospital ships he could have put them in. The ships were never used except for a handful of people. Then he covered it up.

Cuomo bullied the legislature into giving him emergency powers to quarantine people, close businesses, churches, and schools, and suspend laws. He destroyed businesses and seriously harmed children. Urgent medical care was delayed.

He closed colleges and terrorized private universities also to close. He forced then-Mayor de Blasio to shut down the public schools. He announced he was closing them.

Very few children died from COVID-19, and most had other illnesses.

He started a propaganda campaign against President Trump until he converted the Javits Center and USS Comfort into New York City field hospitals. It cost a fortune for 72 patients in 2500 beds.

He demanded upstate hospitals send all their ventilators to New York City. Vents, as it turned out, were bad for most people.

Let’s not forget that he wanted people from some Red States banned from entry.

He even told residents how many people could come to their home at one time – no more than ten – he said arbitrarily.

People couldn’t be at the bedsides of their loved ones, even if they were dying, and they couldn’t have a normal burial service. One acquaintance of mine put her father on ice until the ban was lifted months later.

This fool wants to return in some authoritarian capacity as mayor or governor, or attorney general. Meanwhile, we have tyrannical Gov. Hochul, who plans to have the same powers over New Yorkers and do the same things.

The mail-in balloting is very questionable in New York. There is no real way to check the ballots adequately, and in many districts, no one does.

