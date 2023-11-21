NY Exposes Democrats’ Plans for Everyone – Quarantine Rule 2.13

If you want a glimpse into what life will be like under one party, Democrat rule, just look at New York. Governor Hochul, a partisan leftist, who put draconian process rules in place, known as 2.13, regarding lockdowns, quarantine, forced vaccinations, and more. When it was declared unconstitutional, Letitia James, the partisan leftist hack attorney general, appealed.

Two days ago, we found out that the New York State Supreme Court Appellate Division’s Fourth Judicial Department ruled in the quarantine lawsuit in favor of Governor Hochul and her Department of Health by throwing the lawsuit out. They dismissed the lawsuit, claiming the plaintiff had no standing to sue.

According to the attorney, Bobbie Anne Cox, who brought this case, the Appellate Division court is saying that reversing the lower court and then dismissing their case for lack of standing is the same as saying they believe Senator George, Borello, Assemblyman Chris Teague, Congressman Mike Lawler, and the citizens group UnitedNYS did not have the right to bring this lawsuit last year.

According to the court, the Plaintiffs weren’t injured, so they don’t have a case.

How is it even possible that this Hochul rule does not injure legislators? Hochul’s ruling is circumventing the legislature. Read more at Attorney Cox’s Substack. Read the court case here.

They will appeal and need financial help. There is only one avenue left.

Hochul codified the rules because New York is a one-party state, and she can do anything she wants. CATO just identified New York as the least free state, and it is.

RULE 2.13

THE RULE ALLOWS THE GOVERNMENT TO REMOVE YOU FROM YOUR HOME

There are no age restrictions. It can happen at any time. There is no due process. No limits are set. You will be forced to take whatever drug they say, even experimental drugs. They don’t have to rely on tests to determine which drug.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Global Awareness 101 (@globalawareness101)

A friendly reminded that NY Gov filed an appeal to enact 10 NYCRR 2.13, a regulation which would allow public health beaurocrats to enact almost arbitrary quarantine & detention protocols for anyone. pic.twitter.com/fJWnjtj0wd — Sai Medi (@Saikmedi) September 25, 2022

Related