The Silent Coup, The Who Pandemic Treaty

The WHO seeks world governance, and the Pandemic Treaty would give them what they seek. The British Parliament debated it today. This isn’t a conspiracy theory, and it won’t go away. Governments no longer have to listen to the people. They listen to donors, NGOs, and other special interests. Make your voice heard. Contact your representatives.

Under the proposed changes, The Who will globally control food, wildlife, livestock, global health passports to travel, and our inalienable rights.

It’s a silent coup.

Danny Krueger stood up to defend the world against The World Health Organization (WHO) in the British Parliament today.

Mr. Krueger began his speech by stating that The Who is unaccountable, the director general was appointed through an opaque non-democratic process, and it gives too much power to international pharmaceutical companies.

He continued. “These regulations proposed the creation of a vast public health surveillance mechanism at public expense, but also, if The Who itself was anything to go by, it would be substantially funded by the Pharmaceutical industry and crucially …it proposes that the existing powers for The Who to make recommendations about what countries should do be upgraded from non-binding to binding recommendations.

“So it amounts to a vast transfer of power to The Who, and what would these new regulations enable — legally binding obligations on countries — to mandate?

Financial contributions to fund pandemic response activities… It could require the surrender of intellectual property and technologies… Mandate the manufacture and international sharing of vaccines… Could override National Safety approval processes for vaccines, gene based therapies, physical devices, and diagnostics…



“The powers for The Who extend potentially to ordering

border closures on countries, travel restrictions, tracing of contacts, refusal of entry, forced quarantining, medical examinations, including requirements for proof of vaccination, and even the forced medication of individuals, and it’s not just when there is indeed a pandemic already declared that these powers be invoked. [But] when there’s simply the potential for such an emergency that The Who claims this power …”



Sadly, Joe Biden is recommending we adopt these changes. He’s selling us out. You may think you’re done with the pandemic, but they’ve just begun to exploit it.

Some of the key changes…

Article I: Change the overall nature of the WHO from an advisory organization that merely makes recommendations to a governing body whose proclamations would be legally-binding.

Article 3: Seek to remove “respect for dignity, human rights and fundamental freedoms of people.”

Article 18: Give the Who authority to require medical examinations, proof of prophylaxis, proof of vaccine to implement contact tracing, quarantine, and TREATMENT.

Articles 18, 23, 24, 27, 28, 31, 35, 36, 44 and Annexes 6, 7, 8: Institute a system of global health certificates in digital or paper format, including test certificates, vaccine certificates, prophylaxis certificates, recovery certificates, passenger locator forms, and a traveler’s health declaration.

Annex 1, p. 36: Greatly expand the WHO’s capacity to censor what they consider to be misinformation and disinformation.

