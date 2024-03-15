Biden & Jill Are “Hearbroken” Over the Suicide of a Trans Teen

M Dowling
Joe Biden couldn’t even get Laken Riley’s name right, but he’s “heartbroken” over the death of a trans teenager he didn’t know. He claims trans people are the “bravest Americans I know.”

Really?

It’s unclear why trans teen Nex killed him/herself, and it seems s/he was in a fight with girls in the bathroom before the suicide. It sounds like Nex was mentally ill and might have been bullied, and perhaps not. It is a tragedy when someone commits suicide, especially a teenager. However, no one could convince me he gives a hoot.

For him to say, he and Jill are “heartbroken” over a teen that he doesn’t know when he clearly doesn’t care about any Americans is farcical.

Uncle Joe was slammed for his post Look at some of the responses below.

What do you think of the responses?


Peter B. Prange
Guest
Peter B. Prange
17 minutes ago

Nor surprise! Children the same mental age as Biden might well make such a statement.
Does Biden deserve sympathy for his pathetic mental condition. Yes!
Does he deserve respect as an incompetent president? Not just NO! but ***** NO!
It is time for this disastrous soap opera to end!

