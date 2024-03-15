Biden & Jill Are “Hearbroken” Over the Suicide of a Trans Teen

Joe Biden couldn’t even get Laken Riley’s name right, but he’s “heartbroken” over the death of a trans teenager he didn’t know. He claims trans people are the “bravest Americans I know.”

Really?

It’s unclear why trans teen Nex killed him/herself, and it seems s/he was in a fight with girls in the bathroom before the suicide. It sounds like Nex was mentally ill and might have been bullied, and perhaps not. It is a tragedy when someone commits suicide, especially a teenager. However, no one could convince me he gives a hoot.

For him to say, he and Jill are “heartbroken” over a teen that he doesn’t know when he clearly doesn’t care about any Americans is farcical.

Uncle Joe was slammed for his post Look at some of the responses below.

In memory of Nex, we must all recommit to our work to end discrimination and address the suicide crisis impacting too many nonbinary and transgender children. pic.twitter.com/0D2tVyFx9E — President Biden (@POTUS) March 14, 2024

What do you think of the responses?

You said that an EIGHT year old should be able to declare themselves transgender. You are an evil man who will say and do anything to stay in power. Your own children have experienced it. pic.twitter.com/06sLeGJvGx — MAZE (@mazemoore) March 14, 2024

You are an evil man…! FJB! — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) March 14, 2024

The best way to address transgender suicide is to stop mutilating their bodies and letting them pretend to be something they never can be. — MRCTV (@mrctv) March 14, 2024

A full statement for everyone but those murdered by illegal immigrants. — U.S. Ministry of Truth (@USMiniTru) March 14, 2024

If you want to reduce the number of trans suicides, the way to do that would be to reduce the number of people that become trans. Stop promoting it, stop encouraging it, stop excusing it. You’re ruining lives and killing people. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) March 14, 2024

Fuck you You’re hurting and killing children and young adults with this bull shit. You are the cause of their deaths you evil senile dictator. — Philip Anderson (@VoteBidenOut) March 15, 2024

The Journal of Urology just came out with an extensive study showing the suicide attempt rate doubled amongst the transgender population after receiving “gender affirming care” surgery. That means ppl like you are increasing suicide attempts by pushing GAC, not those you accuse. — Righteous⚡️Crusader (@Craftmastah) March 15, 2024

When you are so close to figuring out why so many non-binary and trans children are committing suicide, then miss the point entirely — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) March 14, 2024

