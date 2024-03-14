Biden Releases Up to $10B to Iran As They Wage Terror

Washington Free Beacon reports that the Biden administration on Wednesday reapproved a sanctions waiver that unlocks upwards of $10 billion in frozen funds for the Iranian government.

While the State Department maintains the funds can only be accessed by Iran to pay for humanitarian supplies, like food and medicine, critics of the sanctions waiver argue that money is fungible and that the waiver frees up cash for Iran to spend on its global terrorism operations.

Iran uses the money that is released for domestic needs, and the rest of their budget goes to terror around the world.

The Biden administration tries to claim it’s necessary to wean Iraq off Iranian energy, but critics say it is no longer necessary.

Richard Goldberg, a former White House National Security Council member who worked on the Iran portfolio, said the latest version of the sanctions waiver is substantially different than the one issued during the Trump administration. The Biden version, he said, gives Iran far more leeway in how the money is used.

“The fact that the administration will not even tell the American people how much money Iran has accessed over the last four months—money that subsidized three American soldier deaths and nonstop attacks on the American Navy—should prompt the U.S. Senate to immediately pass the No Funds for Iranian Terrorism Act and send to the president’s desk,” he said, referring to legislation that would cut off Iran’s access to previously frozen funds.

The media doesn’t care at all, and our administration is traitorous.

